11 Muslim MLAs make their mark in Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Check full list The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections were conducted in two phases, achieving an impressive overall voter turnout of 66.91%, the highest since the first state elections in 1951. NDA alliance secured a decisive victory with 202 seats, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party by winning 89 seats.

Patna:

The newly elected Bihar legislative assembly will have 11 Muslim MLAs, marking a significant decrease of 8 members compared to the previous assembly. The 2015 elections saw 24 Muslims elected, while in 2020 the number dropped to 19. The 2025 results reveal a further decline in Muslim representation, reflecting a shifting political landscape in the state.​

Distribution of Muslim MLAs across parties

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, fielded 23 Muslim candidates and won 5 seats, mainly from Muslim-majority constituencies. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) fielded 18 Muslim candidates, with three winning seats. Congress sent 10 Muslim candidates, with two winning positions, while Janata Dal (United) had 4 Muslim nominees and secured 1 seat. Other parties like CPI(M), Bahujan Samaj Party, and Jan Suraaj Party also fielded Muslim candidates but none were successful.​

Notable winners and close contests

The list of Muslim MLAs includes Mohd Zama Khan (JD(U)) from Chainpur; Faisal Rahman (RJD) from Dhaka; Asif Ahmad (RJD) from Bisfi; Osama Shahab (RJD) from Raghunathpur; Abidur Rahman (Congress) from Araria; Md. Qamrul Hoda (Congress) from Kishanganj; and five AIMIM members including Mohammad Murshid Aalam (Jokihat) and Akhtarul Iman (Amour).​

One of the most surprising results was in Balrampur, where AIMIM candidate Advocate Adil Hasan lost narrowly to BJP by just 389 votes, underlining the intense competition in some constituencies.​

Here is the full list of Muslim MLAs won in 2020 Bihar polls:

Serial number Candidates name/ Winning constituency Party name 1. Mohd Zama Khan- Chainpur Janata Dal-United 2. Faisal Rahman- Dhaka Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) 3. Asif Ahmad- Bisfi Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) 4. Osama Shahab- Raghunathpur Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) 5. Abidur Rahman- Araria Congress 6. Mohd Qamrul Hoda- Kishanganj Congress 7. Mohammad Murshid Aalam- Jokihat AIMIM 8. Md Tauseef Alam- Bahadurganj AIMIM 9. Mohd Sarwar Alam- Kochadhaman AIMIM 10. Akhtarul Iman- Amour AIMIM 11. Ghulam Sarwar- Baisi AIMIM

Overall election context and voter turnout

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections were held in two phases, with voter turnout reaching an impressive 66.91 per cent, the highest since the first assembly election in 1951. The NDA alliance won a commanding 202 seats, with BJP emerging as the single largest party, winning 89 seats. JD(U) secured 85 seats, and Lok Janshakti Party won 19. The opposition coalition led by RJD and Congress won a combined 35 seats, with AIMIM securing 5.​

This election signifies not only a political shift but also a changing pattern of Muslim political representation in Bihar, with votes divided among multiple parties and communities reassessing their allegiances.​