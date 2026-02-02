Yamaha enters EV market: EC-06 electric scooter launched in India at Rs 1.68 lakh Yamaha has launched its first electric scooter in India, the EC-06, developed with River and based on the Indie platform. Check price, range, features and availability.

New Delhi:

Yamaha has officially launched its first electric scooter in India, the Yamaha EC-06, at an event held in Mumbai. The electric scooter has been developed in collaboration with Bengaluru-based startup River and is based on the River Indie platform.

The Yamaha EC-06 is priced Rs 22,000 higher than the River Indie electric scooter.

Yamaha EC-06 price and availability

The Yamaha EC-06 is priced at Rs 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). At present, the electric scooter is available only in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Yamaha EC-06 battery, motor and range

The Yamaha EC-06 is equipped with a 4kWh battery pack, paired with an electric motor that produces 6.7kW of power, similar to the River Indie.

The scooter offers a claimed top speed of 79 kmph, which is 11 kmph lower than the River Indie. However, it delivers a claimed range of 169 km, which is 6 km higher than the Indie.

Charging time details

Yamaha claims a 0–80 percent charging time of 8 hours, which is comparable to the River Indie when charged using the slower 480W charger. The River Indie, however, is also available with a faster 750W charger.

Yamaha EC-06 features and storage

The Yamaha EC-06 shares the same chassis and feature set as the River Indie. It comes equipped with a colour LCD display, three riding modes, and reverse assist.

In terms of storage, the scooter offers 24.5 litres of under-seat storage along with an open cubby on the front apron.

Yamaha EC-06 design

Compared to the River Indie’s boxy and utilitarian design, the Yamaha EC-06 features a sleeker and sharper design. The headlamp and tail-lamp on the EC-06 have a more conventional look when compared to the distinctive design elements of the Indie.

