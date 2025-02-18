TVS launches 2025 Ronin in India starting at Rs 1.35 lakh: Here's what's new TVS has unveiled the refreshed 2025 Ronin in India, now boasting two new color choices alongside a crucial safety enhancement. The mid-spec variant is now fitted with dual-channel ABS for added protection.

TVS Motor Company has introduced the 2025 iteration of the Ronin motorcycle within the Indian automotive market. This model reveals aesthetic enhancements and modifications in its feature set, particularly in the mid-spec variant. The introductory pricing for the motorcycle begins at Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of design, the 2025 TVS Ronin retains a visual identity reminiscent of its predecessor, characterized by a round headlamp paired with a T-shaped daytime running light (DRL) and a similarly styled fuel tank complemented by a single-piece seat. Notably, the motorcycle is now offered in two additional color scheme options: Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember.

Furthermore, the incorporation of dual-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) in the mid-spec DS variant marks a significant upgrade, as this feature was previously exclusive to the higher-end TD variant.

The 2025 TVS Ronin exhibits an advanced asymmetrical speedometer that provides comprehensive metrics pertinent to the motorcycle's performance. Its design incorporates an adjustable lever and a slipper clutch, enhancing both ergonomics and ride quality.

Notably, the vehicle is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, facilitating call and SMS notification alerts. These features are further augmented by the integration of SmartXonnect technology, which offers extensive connectivity capabilities.

The motorcycle is powered by a 225.9 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine, consistent with its prior model. This engine is calibrated to deliver a performance output of 20.1 horsepower and a peak torque of 19.93 Nm. The generated power is transmitted to the rear wheel via a 5-speed transmission system, ensuring efficient power delivery and an enhanced riding experience.

The Ronin serves as a strategic representation of TVS Motor Company's entry into the neo-retro motorcycle segment, positioning it as a competitor against models such as the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and various others available in the Indian marketplace.

