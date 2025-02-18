Flipkart Tablet Premier League 2025 starts on February 20 with up to 50 percent off on top tablets Flipkart Tablet Premier League 2025 will feature deals on top-rated tablets from brands like Lenovo, Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, and more. Buyers can also take advantage of No-Cost EMI options, bank offers, and exchange deals during the sale.

Flipkart is gearing up to kick off the first edition of this year’s Flipkart Tablet Premier League 2025 on February 20 at noon. This exciting sale will feature enticing deals on top-rated tablets, giving customers a chance to upgrade their devices without breaking the bank. The Flipkart Tablet Premier League 2025 will showcase popular brands such as Samsung, Lenovo, Apple, Realme, OnePlus, Redmi, Mi, POCO, and Infinix, ensuring a diverse selection for everyone.

Shoppers can look forward to discounts of up to 50 percent on best-selling tablets for a limited time. In addition, customers will find limited-time price cuts, exchange offers, and attractive deals on tablet accessories like folio covers and keyboards.

Some standout deals during the Flipkart Tablet Premier League 2025 include:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and S-Pen, starting at Rs 39,999

Lenovo Tab Plus with an 11.5-inch display and Octa JBL speakers, available from Rs 13,749

Apple iPad 10th Gen boasting a 10.9-inch display and A14 Bionic Chip, starting at Rs 28,999

OnePlus Pad Go with an 11.35-inch eye-care display and Dolby Atmos sound, now just Rs 15,749

Realme Pad 2 Lite with an 11-inch screen and 4G support for Rs 10,799

Additionally, buyers can grab a Times Prime subscription, normally priced at Rs 1,299, for just Rs 699, further enhancing their shopping experience.

To promote affordability, Flipkart allows customers to trade in their old tablets while also taking advantage of No-Cost EMI options, bank offers, and exchange deals, making premium devices more accessible to a wider audience.

In other news, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE with 256GB storage is available on Flipkart for Rs 59,999, but it comes with a fantastic 25 percent discount. This brings the price down to just Rs 44,999, allowing you to save an impressive Rs 15,000.

If you take advantage of the bank offers, this smartphone becomes an even better deal. Currently, Flipkart is offering 5 percent cashback for purchases made with Axis Bank Credit Cards, making this an opportunity you won’t want to miss.

