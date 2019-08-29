Top 5 sports bikes under Rs 1.5 lakh

Top sports bikes under Rs 1.5 lakh

Millennials these days are craving for bikes which make them stand out in the crowd and also do not burn a hole in their pockets.

India TV Auto brings to you five such bikes which are fun to ride and also do not make you spend a fortune.

1) Suzuki Gixxer 150 - Rs 1,02,000 (Ex-Showroom Delhi)

Suzuki recently updated its Gixxer series. The Suzuki Gixxer is a peppy bike which comes powered by a 155cc engine. It delivers 14.6 BHP of power and 14NM of torque. Suzuki Gixxer 150 comes with models which consist of the ABS, Fuel injection and a semi faired version known as gixxer sf. It gives a sweet performance in the city as well as responds well when revved on the highway.

2) Ktm Duke 125 - Rs 1,29,000 (Ex-Showroom Delhi)

The Duke 125 was launched in India earlier this year and is the youngest sibling of the duke series by KTM. The orange beauty derives its looks from its elder brother, the duke 200. As soon as it was launched it became a rage among the youngsters who wanted to own a duke but didn't have that budget. Ktm Duke 125 is powered by a 124.8cc liquid-cooled engine and is the fastest bike in the 125 cc segment.

3)Yamaha R15 V3 - Rs 1,43,000 (Ex-Showroom Delhi)

The r15 is the smallest track-oriented machine by Yamaha which is inspired by the bigger bikes in R series and is developed keeping the youth in mind. It gets a clip on handlebars and rear set footpegs which give the rider a proper aerodynamic position. Yamaha recently introduced the R15V3 which is its 3rd generation. The new design looks fresh and turns many heads on the road. It gets a 155cc liquid-cooled engine which is fun to rev.

4)Yamaha Fz25 - Rs 1,33,000 (Ex-Showroom Delhi)

This is the most powerful bike on this list. The Yamaha Fz25 is the bigger variant of fz which is the naked version of R15. It is one of Yamaha's most powerful bikes on sale in India. It is powered by a 249cc oil-cooled engine and churns out 20.6 BHP and 20 NM of torque.

5)Bajaj Pulsar NS200 - Rs 1,13,000 (Ex-Showroom Delhi)

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is the naked version of the Pulsar RS200. The NS in the name itself stands for Naked Sport. The bike gets an aggressive riding position and is successfully carrying forward the Pulsar legacy. It gets a 199.5cc Liquid Cooled Triple spark ignition engine. It gives out a power of 23.2 BHP and 18.3 NM of torque. This is the only bike on the list to have a semi-digital instrument cluster with all the other bikes having fully digital instrument clusters.