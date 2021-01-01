Tata to unveil its new 'beast' on Republic Day 2021

Image Source : PTI Tata may feature this car in the 6-seater or 7-seater category while its design will be based on Tata Harrier.

Tata Motors is all set to launch its new model Gravitas, the model was first showcased at the Auto Expo. The Indian automaker is expected to launch the model on January 26.

Tata Gravitas specification

Tata may feature this car in 6-seater or 7-seater category while its design will be based on Tata Harrier.

Tata Gravitas power

The upcoming car will feature BS6 compliant Kryotec 2.0 litre turbocharged diesel engine which will produce 170PS of maximum power, 350Nm of force.

Tata Gravitas variant

Tata's new beast may come in 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque automatic. Though Tata may launch only a diesel version but a petrol version cannot be ruled out.

Tata Gravitas features

Gravitas may feature 17-inch allow wheel.

8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Auto AC

9 speaker sound system

projector headlamps with LED DRLs

6-way powered driver seat

Tata Gravitas Price

At present, there is no update on what tag the new car will be launched.

