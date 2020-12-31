Thursday, December 31, 2020
     
Yearender 2020: From Kia Sonet, new i20 to Honda Hness, to RE Meteor | Best cars, bikes launched this year

Though coronavirus remained the super consistent news of 2020, automakers still managed to impress car & bike lovers and launched pretty impressive models throughout the year.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 31, 2020 17:45 IST
yearender, cars, bikes
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Audi Q8.

Though coronavirus remained the super consistent news of 2020, automakers still managed to impress car & bike lovers and launched pretty impressive models throughout the year. In fact, 2020 saw a shift in peoples' thinking as many desired of owning a their own vehicle, avoiding public transport to keep coronavirus at bay. So from Audi, BMW, Merc to Nissan, Kia, Hyundai, Bajaj and others, all of them had something to offer to the people. Let's take a look.   

Car and Bikes launched in 2020 | A flashback

Nissan Magnite | Read More

India Tv - Nissan Magnite

Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Nissan Magnite

Royal Enfield cruiser bike Meteor 350 | Read More 

India Tv - Royal Enfield

Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Royal Enfield

BMW's limited edition Mini John Cooper | Read More 

India Tv - BMW Mini Cooper

Image Source : FILE PHOTO

BMW Mini Cooper

Tata Motors Altroz Petrol | Read More 

India Tv - Tata Altroz

Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Tata Altroz Petrol

Tata Motors Nexon EV | Read More 

India Tv - Nexon EV

Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Tata Nexon EV

BMW's 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow edition | Read More 

India Tv - BMW 2 series

Image Source : FILE PHOTO

BMW 2 series

Toyota Innova Crysta | Read More 

India Tv - Toyota Innova Crysta

Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Toyota Innova Crysta

Audi's A4 sedan | Read More

India Tv - Audia, Audi A4

Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Audi A4 Sedan

Swift special edition | Read More  

India Tv - Maruti Swift

Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Swift Special Edition

Kia Motors launches Seltos anniversary edition | Read More  

India Tv - Kia Seltos

Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Kia Seltos

Audi new variant of Q8 SUV | Read More 

India Tv - yearender, cars, bikes

Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Audi Q8.

Mercedes-Benz electric SUV | Read More 

India Tv - Mercedes Benz electric

Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Mercedes Benz electric

Mahindra new Thar | Read More 

India Tv - Mahindra Thar

Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Mahindra's New Thar

Mercedes Benz AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe | Read More 

India Tv - Mercedes Benz AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe

Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Mercedes Benz AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe

Kia Sonet compact SUV | Read More 

India Tv - Kia Sonet

Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Kia Sonet

Honda City 2020 | Read More 

India Tv - Honda City

Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Honda City 2020

Honda Hornet 2.0 | Read More  

India Tv - Honda Hornet

Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Honda Hornet

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo | Read More 

India Tv - BMW, BMW 3 series

Image Source : FILE PHOTO

BMW 3 Series

Porsche 718 Spyder, 718 Cayman GT4 | Read More 

Audi RS7 | Read More 

India Tv - Audi RS7

Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Audi RS7

Porsche's flagship Panamera 10 Years Edition | Read More 

India Tv - Porche

Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Porche

BMW F900 bikes | Read More 

India Tv - BMW, BMW Bikes

Image Source : FILE PHOTO

BMW bikes. (Representational image)

BMW flagship GT 8 series | Read More 

India Tv - BMW flagship GT 8 series

Image Source : FILE PHOTO

BMW flagship GT 8 series

Bajaj Dominar 250 | Read More 

India Tv - Bajaj Dominar 250

Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Bajaj Dominar 250

Skoda Octavia RS 245 | Read More 

India Tv - Skoda, SKoda Octavia

Image Source : FLIE PHOTO

Skoda Octavia RS 245

i10 Grand Nios | Read More 

India Tv - Grand i1o Nios

Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai new Creta | Read More 

India Tv - Hyundai Creta

Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Hyundai Creta

