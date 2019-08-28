Renault Triber launched in India, seven seater priced up to Rs 6.49 lakh

Renault launches Triber, seven seater priced up to Rs 6.49 lakh

French auto major Renault on Wednesday launched its compact seven-seater multi purpose vehicle Triber priced between Rs 4.95 lakh and Rs 6.49 lakh.

Triber is the second model from the company after Kwid which has been specifically designed and developed for the Indian market.

It is powered by a one-litre petrol engine and comes equipped with various features including four airbags.

"We foresee Triber to be a key part of our expansion plans in India, as we look forward to growing the Renault brand in this diverse and exciting automotive market," Renault India Operations Country CEO and MD Venkatram Mamillapalle told reporters here.

The new model would bridge the gap between Kwid and company's other SUV offerings like Duster and Captur, he added.

"We are focusing on rural areas for our growth. We see tremendous potential in rural markets. Triber will appeal not only to urban customers, but rural ones as well," Mamillapalle said.

The company said it has a robust strategy to build its presence in rural markets which offers significant growth potential.

The new model launch is part of the company's product offensive strategy aimed at doubling sales volume to two lakh units annually in the country within three years, the company said.