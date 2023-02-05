Ola to launch 3 new electric bikes in India; expected launch, specifications, price and more

Follow us on Image Source : COMPANY WEBSITE Ola to launch three new electric bikes in India

Ola, the Indian ride-hailing giant, is set to launch a new lineup of electric bikes in India. The company has been exploring new avenues to diversify its business and expand into the electric vehicles market. According to the latest report, the company is planning to launch three new electric bikes in India and here are more details about the upcoming Ola electric-bikes

Ola Electric-Bike Price And Features

As per the reports, the first e-bike will be the ‘Out of the World’ model, which will be priced at approximately Rs 1,50,000 and have a range of 174km on a single charge and a top-speed of 110kmph. It will offer top-end features like ADAS for safe riding.

While the mid-range bike will arrive in three variants. The standard variant will offer a range of 91 km and a top speed of 93 kmph. It will be priced at Rs 1,05,000. The second model will make its way to the market with a top speed of 95kmph and 133km range in a single charge with a price point of Rs 1,15,000. The top-end model will offer a 174km range with 95kmph top at Rs 1,25,000

The Ola Ranger, the most affordable electric bike in the lineup, will be priced between Rs 85,000 and Rs 1,05,000. The bike will come in three variants and will offer efficient performance across all its models.

The base model of the Ola Ranger will have a range of 80 km and a top speed of 91 kmph. The mid variant, priced at Rs 95,000, offers a range of 117 km and a top speed of 91 kmph. The premium variant of the Ola Ranger has a range of 153 km and a top speed of 91 kmph.

With the launch of these electric bikes, Ola aims to tap into the growing demand for electric vehicles in India. The company is confident that its new lineup will provide its customers a sustainable and affordable mode of transportation.

