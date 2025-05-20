Ola Electric to begin Roadster X deliveries on Friday, confirms Bhavish Aggarwal OLA Roadster X is the company's entry-level electric bike, which will receive regular over-the-air updates. The Roadster X Series will be available in three variants.

New Delhi:

Bhavish Aggarwal, the Founder and Chairman & Managing Director of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, announced that the company would begin deliveries of its electric motorcycle, the Roadster X, at the end of the week. In a post on the social media platform X, he expressed his excitement about customers finally experiencing the bike. Last August, Aggarwal revealed the company's entry into the electric motorcycle market with the Roadster series, which includes the Roadster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro.

The Roadster X series is priced starting at Rs 74,999 for the Roadster X, Rs 1,04,999 for the Roadster X+ 4.5kWh, and Rs 1,54,999 for the Roadster X+ 9.1kWh, the latter boasting a range of 501 km per charge thanks to its 4680 Bharat Cell.

Initially, the company had indicated that deliveries for its electric bikes would commence in the fourth quarter of FY25, while deliveries for the Roadster Pro were expected to start in the fourth quarter of FY26.

OLA Roadster X specifications

Though the Roadster X is positioned as Ola's entry-level motorcycle, it packs an impressive array of features. Highlights include a 4.3-inch LCD display with connectivity options, three customizable ride modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport), regenerative braking, and cruise control.

Additionally, it offers a reverse mode, tyre pressure alerts, geo and time fencing, as well as tow and theft alerts. The display is also set to receive regular over-the-air updates.

On the mechanical side, the motorcycle features straightforward cycle parts, including 17-inch alloy wheels supported by telescopic forks and dual springs. Stopping power comes from a single disc brake in the front and a drum brake at the rear, along with a single-channel ABS and a brake-by-wire system for enhanced safety.

