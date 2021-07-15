Ola electric scooter bookings begin. Check price, features and more

Follow us on Image Source : OLAELECTRIC.COM The first in a range of Ola electric two-wheelers, the Ola Scooter will roll out from the Ola Futurefactory, being built on a 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu.

Cab service operator Ola in a step towards sustainable automobiles future has officially commenced reservations for its upcoming electric scooter on Thursday. Consumers can reserve their Ola Scooter on olaelectric.com by paying a refundable deposit of Rs 499, the company said in a statement.

Ola Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal in a statement said, “India's EV revolution begins today as we open reservations for our electric scooter, the first in our range of upcoming EVs. With its incredible performance, technology, and design along with aggressive pricing, it will help accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility."

India has potential to become world leader in EVs

Image Source : OLAELECTRIC.COM The upcoming Ola electric scooter will be priced aggressively to make it widely accessible, the company stated.

India has the opportunity and potential to become the world leader in EVs and Ola is proud to lead this charge, he added.

ALSO READ | BMW India launches X1 20i Tech Edition. Check price, specifications

Ola electric scooter to come with class-leading features

The company is yet to reveal the features of the scooter but noted that it would come with class-leading speed, range, the biggest boot space and technology.

Ola scooter to have aggressive pricing

Image Source : OLAELECTRIC.COM Ola Electric aims to operationalise the first phase with 2 million annual capacity very soon.

The upcoming Ola electric scooter will be priced aggressively to make it widely accessible, the company stated.

The first in a range of Ola electric two-wheelers, the Ola Scooter will roll out from the Ola Futurefactory, being built on a 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu.

Ola Electric aims to operationalise the first phase with 2 million annual capacity very soon, with the full capacity of 10 million annual vehicles to be completed next year.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Lamborghini launches Huracán STO model in India at Rs 4.99 crore