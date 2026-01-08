Nitin Gadkari announces V2V tech mandate: Wireless ‘car talk’ to cut road accidents by 80% Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveils V2V communication technology to slash road fatalities. Learn how On-Board Units (OBU) allow cars to 'talk' wirelessly, spotting blind spots and sudden braking in real-time. Full details on the 30 MHz spectrum allocation and Motor Vehicle Act amendments.

New Delhi:

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced on Thursday that the government is actively working to implement vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication technology as a revolutionary measure to prevent road accidents. Under this system, drivers receive real-time alerts regarding the speed, location, and acceleration of nearby vehicles. The technology also identifies vehicles in blind spots and monitors sudden braking in the vicinity, empowering drivers to take immediate corrective action.

To drive this initiative, a joint task force has been formed with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). "The DoT has agreed in principle to allocate 30 MHz of spectrum (within the 5.875–5.905 GHz band) for V2V purposes," Gadkari stated during a press conference following the annual meeting of transport ministers from all states and Union Territories. The minister emphasized that this wireless technology will allow cars to "talk" to each other directly.

V2V communication tech to reduce fatalities

V2V communication tech will play a central role in the government's intensified efforts to reduce road fatalities. This multi-pronged approach involves improved road engineering, stricter law enforcement, and increased penalties for traffic violations. Gadkari highlighted the urgency of these measures, noting that India witnesses approximately 5 lakh road accidents annually, leading to 1.8 lakh deaths. Alarmingly, about 66 per cent of these fatalities occur among individuals in the 18–34 age group.

V2V communication tech: Amending the act

V2V communication tech integration will be supported by the government's plan to introduce 61 amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act during the upcoming Budget session of Parliament. These proposed changes are designed to improve road safety, promote the ease of doing business, and enhance citizen services. Furthermore, the amendments seek to improve overall mobility, simplify legal definitions, and harmonize India’s regulations with global standards.

V2V communication tech: Purpose of tech and safety norms

V2V communication tech was a key focus of the high-level meeting, which also addressed critical issues including passenger convenience, automobile regulations, and safety standards. Discussions covered enhanced safety norms for buses, sleeper coaches, and passenger vehicles, alongside the implementation of bus body codes and Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) ratings.

The government also explored the phased introduction of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a points-based system for tracking traffic violations, and the digital automation of permits for goods vehicles.