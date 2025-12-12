Nissan confirms launch of new MPV in India based on Renault Triber The new MPV will be Nissan's iteration of the successful Renault Triber, sharing its mechanical platform but differentiated by unique interior and exterior styling.

New Delhi:

Nissan has confirmed the launch of a new Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) in India, with the official arrival scheduled for December 18. The upcoming MPV will be a Nissan version of the highly successful Renault Triber. While mechanically similar to the Triber, it will feature distinct cosmetic changes both inside and out.

The company initially announced plans in 2023 to introduce a new B-segment MPV built on the CMF-A platform, which is shared with the Triber. A glimpse of this vehicle was first shown in March 2025.

Exterior styling

The upcoming Nissan MPV is widely expected to be named Gravite, as the company filed a trademark for the name in 2023. Teaser images suggest that the MPV's exterior design will be closely related to the Renault Triber but will feature:

Redesigned front and rear bumpers with silver trim.

A new grille.

Fresh alloy wheels.

Distinct lighting elements for both the front headlights and the rear taillights.

Interior features

The Nissan MPV will feature a different interior theme than the Renault Triber, which uses a grey and black combination. However, it is expected to retain a similar dashboard design and a 3-spoke steering wheel.

Features are likely to include:

A 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display.

An 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system.

A wireless phone charger.

Push-button start/stop.

Manual AC with dedicated vents for second- and third-row passengers.

On the safety front, the MPV could offer six airbags as standard, along with front and rear parking sensors, hill-start assist, a tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear parking camera.

Engine and powertrain

The Nissan MPV will be powered by the 1.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 76 hp and 95 Nm of torque. This is the same engine offered in the Triber and the lower-spec trims of the Magnite and Kiger.

As with those models, it will be available with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Similar to the Triber, the Nissan MPV may also offer a CNG powertrain option, likely fitted at dealerships.

Pricing

Nissan is set to launch a new MPV that is likely to have prices similar to its Renault model. Right now, the Renault Triber, which is a similar vehicle, is priced between Rs 5.76 lakh and Rs 8.60 lakh.

