Top 7 fuel-efficient diesel cars in India to buy in 2019

Fuel efficiency is a major factor to consider while buying a car. Some people like to possess cars that are very fuel-efficient while others like to add the edge of driving pleasure while still having a relatively pocket-friendly daily running.

Over the years, technological improvements have enabled carmakers to make fuel-efficient cars that are also fun to drive.

India TV Auto brings to you a list of top 7 diesel cars with the highest mileage in the Indian auto market.

(Note: These figures are official figures of Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)

1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire - 28.4 kmpl

Image Source : MARUTI SUZUKI Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki's entry level sedan, Dzire is the most fuel-efficient diesel car in India in 2019. ARAI claims it's mileage to be 28.4 kmpl. Maruti Suzuki Dzire possesses a 1.3-litre DDIS diesel engine which produces 75 ps of power. Its price starts with Rs 6.72 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.58 lakh.

2. Maruti Suzuki Swift - 28.4 kmpl

Image Source : MARUTI SUZUKI Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki's hatchback Swift has exactly the same mileage as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire -- 28.4kmpl. We kept Swift at 2nd because the Dzire is a sedan and hence is slightly heavier than the Swift. The Swift also possesses a 1.3-litre diesel engine. Price for Maruti Suzuki Swift starts at Rs 5.19 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.89 lakh.

3. Maruti Ciaz - 28.09 kmpl

Image Source : NEXA Maruti Ciaz ​

Maruti's mid-size segment Ciaz comes in at number 3. ARAI claims Maruti Ciaz's mileage to be 28.09 kmpl. The car comes with a 1.3-litre engine and a 1.5-litre engine. The 1.5-litre engine has a certified mileage of 26.82 kmpl. Ciaz is one of the best selling sedans in the country. The price for Maruti Ciaz starts with Rs 9.20 lakh and goes up till 11. 38 lakh.

4. Honda Amaze - 27.4 kmpl

Image Source : HONDA Honda Amaze

Honda's entry level sedan amaze comes in next. ARAI claims the mileage of Honda Amaze to be 27.4 kmpl. Honda Amaze falls in the catagory of Maruti Suzuki Dzire and faces tough competition from its MSI counterpart. Price for Honda Amaze starts from Rs 5.93 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.79 lakh.

5. Maruti Suzuki Baleno - 27.39kmpl

Image Source : NEXA Maruti Baleno

Maruti Suzuki's luxury hatchback Baleno comes in at 4th spot with a mileage of 27.39 kmpl. The Baleno comes with a 1.3-litre diesel engine. Baleno faces tough competition in its segment with the likes of Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo. The Price for Maruti Suzuki Baleno starts from Rs 6.74 lakh and goes up till Rs 8.73 lakh

6. Honda Jazz - 27.3kmpl

Image Source : HONDA Honda Jazz

Honda's Jazz comes in next. Honda Jazz has a mileage of 27.3 kmpl. Honda Jazz comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 100 ps of power. Price for Honda Jazz starts from Rs 8.12 lakh and goes upto Rs 9.40 lakh ex-showroom.

7. Tata Tiago - 27.28 kmpl

Image Source : WIKI Tata Tiago

Tata's hatchback Tiago comes in at 7th with an average of 27.28 kmpl. Tata Tiago price starts from Rs 5.52 lakh and goes up to Rs 6.62 lakh.