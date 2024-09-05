Mercedes-Maybach EQS electric SUV launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

Follow us on Image Source : MERCEDES Mercedes-Maybach EQS electric SUV

Mercedes-Benz India has recently introduced a new Maybach SUV in India. The newly launched Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS electric SUV is the first-ever electric vehicle to bear the Maybach badge and is the second most expensive e-SUV in the Indian market, following the Lotus Eletre. The SUV features Maybach-specific design elements to distinguish itself from the standard EQS. It comes with unique features and technological upgrades. If you'd like to learn more, here are all the details about the newly launched Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS electric SUV.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS electric SUV India price

Mercedes-Benz India Maybach EQS SUV is priced at Rs 2.25 crore (ex-showroom). The German automaker's battery electric portfolio now includes five models: EQA, EQB, EQE, EQS sedan, and Maybach EQS.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS electric SUV specifications

The Maybach EQS SUV is essentially the standard EQS SUV but with additional luxury features and branding. The front grille has been upgraded with vertical chrome-plated strips, transforming it into the Maybach waterfall grille. The panel is made of indium, allowing radar beams to pass through without being visible. The Mercedes badge has been relocated to the top of the hood, and the SUV features a distinctive dual-tone paint scheme as an option.

Inside, the layout is similar to the EQS SUV, featuring a triple-screen display with Maybach-specific start-up sequences. The rear-seat entertainment package includes two 11.6-inch displays on the back of the front seats and an MBUX tablet at the rear, which can also be used outside the vehicle.

Optional packages for the Maybach EQS SUV include the Chauffeur package, which enhances the rear passengers’ seating comfort, and the First-Class Rear package, offering thermal cup holders, a shelf for the MBUX rear tablet, four USB-C ports, and two HDMI interfaces. Additional optional add-ons include folding tables, a cooling compartment, and silver-plated champagne goblets.

In India, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is only available in the 680 trim. It is equipped with a dual electric motor setup producing a total of 658hp and 950Nm of torque, with power delivered to all four wheels through the 4Matic AWD technology. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in just 4.4 seconds, reaching a top speed of 210kph, and offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 611km on a single charge.

The vehicle's 122kWh battery can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in 31 minutes using a 200kW DC fast charger, with 300km of range achievable in 20 minutes of charging.

