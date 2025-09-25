Maruti Suzuki Invicto achieves Bharat NCAP 5-star safety rating Maruti Suzuki Invicto has become the third car, after the new Dzire and Vitara, to achieve a 5-star safety rating. The company now offers six airbags as standard in 15 models.

New Delhi:

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. announced on Thursday that its premium strong hybrid utility vehicle, the Invicto, has secured a 5-star safety rating in the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP). This achievement reinforces the company's 5-star Bharat NCAP portfolio, placing the Invicto alongside the all-new Dzire and the Victoris, according to a company statement.

Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi commented, "Safety has always been at the heart of Maruti Suzuki's product philosophy... Bharat NCAP has ushered world-class testing protocols in India, empowering customers to make informed choices".

Takeuchi added that the company now offers six airbags as standard in 15 models across 157 variants. He further highlighted initiatives like the NEXA Safety Shield and ARENA Safety Shield, which have "standardised advanced safety features across our vehicle range, combining it with comfort and innovation for our valued customers".

Maruti Suzuki launched the Invicto in June 2023. To date, the Invicto is Maruti Suzuki's most expensive and most feature-rich car. It comes equipped with advanced features, including a one-touch power tailgate, the next-generation Suzuki Connect system, six airbags, a 10-inch infotainment system, and a panoramic sunroof, among others.

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Meanwhile, the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire made history in June by becoming the first vehicle to achieve a 5-star safety rating under the Bharat NCAP program.

This high safety standard follows the car's impressive results in the Global NCAP tests last November, where it earned five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant safety. Standard features contributing to its safety include six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and pedestrian protection.

The Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme), designed to enhance road safety standards for motor vehicles weighing up to 3.5 tonnes, was officially launched by Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in 2023.

