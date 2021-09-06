Monday, September 06, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Auto
  4. Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of select models

Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of select models

Maruti Suzuki on August 30 had said that over the past year the cost of its vehicles continues to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs.  

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: September 06, 2021 15:06 IST
maruti suzuki price hike
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of select models

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday announced to increase the prices of select models with immediate effect. In a regulatory filing, the company attributed the decision to increase in input costs.

"With effect from September 6, the company announced a price change for select models owing to increase in various input costs," it said.

The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) across select models is 1.9 per cent.

On August 30, the company had said over the past year the cost of its vehicles continues to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs.

"Hence, it has become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise. The price rise has been planned across models in September 2021," it said.

READ MORE: Maruti Suzuki likely to launch first electric car in India by 2025

 

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News