Hyundai Aura launched in India: Price, features, specifications, variants

Hyundai has launched its all-new entry segment sedan Aura. The Hyundai Aura will replace the Hyundai Xcent which is currently the entry segment sedan sold by the Korean carmaker in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 5.79 lakh the Aura will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze amongst others.

Hyundai Aura Bookings

Hyundai will soon start pre-order bookings for the all-new Aura. Interested buyers will have to pay a booking amount of Rs 10,000.

Hyundai Aura Engine Specs

In India, Hyundai Aura will come with both the petrol and the diesel engine options. The car comes with 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines both of which are BS-VI compliant. The diesel engine which is called the 'EcoTorq' will be a turbo engine. For petrol, Hyundai will ofer a 1.0-litre petrol engine.

The petrol ngine will give 81 BHP and 113 Nm of torque. It will come with 5-speed auto as well as manual gearbox. A CNG variant will also be available in the car.

The diesel engine will offer 74 BHP and 190 Nm of torque. It will come with 5-speed auto as well as manual gearbox.

1.0-litre Petrol engine will have significantly more power with 99 BHP and 171 Nm of torque. It will only be offered with a 5-speed Manual transmission.

Hyundai Aura Interiors

The Hyundai Aura is inspired to an extent with Hyundai's recently launched hatchback i10 Nios. It features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car comes with an Arkamys Premium Sound system. The driver gets a multi-function steering wheel to operate along with another 5.3-inch screen. The car also offers features like wireless charging.

Hyundai Aura Exteriors

The car is basically an extension of the Grand i10 Nios and borrows its aesthetics heavily from the recently launched hatchback. In the front the car boasts of a set of projectors in the headlights and the foglights. In the front though the design has been tweeked a bit to differenciate the sedan from the i10 Nios.

The Hyundai Aura comes with a 15-inch alloy wheels.

Its at the rear where the Hyundai Aura really stands out. The C-pillar of the car is blacked out much like the i20. There are brand new Z-shaped tailights to give the car a different look. A chrome garnish runs through the tailgate.

Hyundai Aura Colours

The Hyundai Aura will be offered in 5 colour options.

Hyundai Aura Price

The Hyundai Aura will be priced at Rs 5.79 lakh Rs, Rs 4,000 cheaper than the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Petrol

Hyundai Aura E: Rs 5.79 lakh

Hyundai Aura Manual S: Rs 6.55 lakh

Hyundai Aura Automatic S: Rs 7.05 lakh

Hyundai Aura Manual SX: Rs 7.29 lakh

Hyundai Aura Manual SX(O): Rs 7.85 lakh

Hyundai Aura Automatic SX: Rs 8.04 lakh

CNG

Hyundai Aura S: Rs 7.28 lakh

Hyundai Aura SX: Rs 8.54 lakh

Diesel

Hyundai Aura Manual S: Rs 7.73 lakh

Hyundai Aura Automatic S: Rs 8.23 lakh

Hyundai Aura Manual SX(O): Rs 9.03 lakh

Hyundai Aura Automatic SX+: Rs 9.22 lakh

(all prices are ex-showroom)