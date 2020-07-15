Image Source : HONDA All-new Honda City launched in India: Price, Bookings, features and more

All-new Honda City has been launched in India. Japanese carmaker Honda has upgraded one of India's most popular entry-level sedans and brought in the latest version of the all popular City. The Honda City 5th generation was first unveiled last year and was being eagerly awaited by car enthusiasts in India. The City will be available in both petrol and diesel variants.

Honda City's latest generation will give a tough fight to its traditional rivals -- Hyundai Verna and Marti Suzuki Ciaz. The car will be BS-6 compliant and will be loaded with latest features.

Price

The all-new Honda City starts with a price of Rs 10.9 lakh (ex-showroom), for the base model petrol while the base model diesel starts from Rs 12.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

Dimensions

In this 5th Generation All-New Honda City, overall length and width have been expanded to make it the longest and widest sedan in its segment.

Width 1,748 mm Height 1,489 mm Wheelbase 2,600 mm Boot space 506-litres

Engine

Engine Gearbox Power Torque Honda City petrol 1.5-litre 6-MT / CVT 119 bhp 145 Nm Honda City diesel 1.5-litre 6-MT 98 bhp 200 Nm

Bookings and Waiting

Representatives from Ring Road Honda, Moti Nagar told IndiaTVnews.com that bookings for the all-new Honda City had begun. He also told us that there is currently a 10-day waiting for the next generation Honda City.

Watch Full Launch Event

