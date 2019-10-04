Image Source : HONDA Honda offers massive buyers benefits; check details

Automobile companies in India have suffered massive sales downturn over the last few months. Every company has seen its sales figures take a hit as the Automotive sector in India saw the worst decline in over 2 decades.

Japanese carmaker Honda registered a YoY sales decline of 37.24 per cent from September 2018 to September 2019. The numbers went down by over 5,000 units. But all is not gloomy for Honda, the sales in the month of September have increased from the month of August. Honda is hoping for a sustained upwards trend to its sales figures.

In this respect, Honda is viewing the upcoming festive season as an opportunity to lure the customers and hence offering massive buyers benefits. If you had been waiting to buy your own Honda... this might just be the time for you.