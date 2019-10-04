Friday, October 04, 2019
     
Honda offers massive buyers benefits; check details

Honda is viewing the upcoming festive season as an opportunity to lure the customers and hence offering massive buyers benefits. If you had been waiting to buy your own Honda... this might just be the time for you.

New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2019 11:44 IST
Automobile companies in India have suffered massive sales downturn over the last few months. Every company has seen its sales figures take a hit as the Automotive sector in India saw the worst decline in over 2 decades. 

Japanese carmaker Honda registered a YoY sales decline of 37.24 per cent from September 2018 to September 2019. The numbers went down by over 5,000 units. But all is not gloomy for Honda, the sales in the month of September have increased from the month of August. Honda is hoping for a sustained upwards trend to its sales figures.

In this respect, Honda is viewing the upcoming festive season as an opportunity to lure the customers and hence offering massive buyers benefits. If you had been waiting to buy your own Honda... this might just be the time for you.

Model Discount Exchange Benefit Total
Honda Amaze NA Rs 30,000 5 years warranty Rs 46,000
Honda Jazz Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 NA Rs 50,000
Honda WRV Rs 25,000 Rs 20,000 NA Rs 45,000
Honda City Rs 32,000 Rs 30,000 NA  Rs 62,000
Honda BRV Rs 33,500 Rs 50,000 Rs 25,500 Rs 1,09,000
Honda Civic AT Rs 2,00,000 NA NA Rs 2,00,000
Honda Civic D Rs 2,50,000 NA  NA Rs 2,50,000
Honda CRV 2WD Rs 4,00,000 Na  NA Rs 4,00,000
Honda CRV 4WD Rs 5,00,000 NA  NA Rs 5,00,000

 

