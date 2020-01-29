All-new BS-VI compliant Honda Amaze 2020 launched: What has changed

The all new BS-VI compliant Honda Amaze 2020 has been launched by the Japanese carmaker. Honda's entry segment sedan Amaze will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Volkswagen Ameo. The car will be available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

Here is what has changed in the new Honda Amaze 2020

Honda Amaze BS-VI

Honda has upgraded the the Amaze to the new standards set by the government. The new Amaze will be BS-VI compliant. The government has given a deadline of April 1 after which every car must be BS-VI compliant.

Honda Amaze upgraded exhaust

Honda has applied its advanced exhaust gas after-treatment system with NSC (NOx Storage Catalyst) and DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) to meet the challenging target of particulate matter (PM) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission in case of diesel engines.

Honda Amaze Petrol Variant

The petrol variant of the new Honda Amaze comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine with both manual as well as Honda's famous CVT options. Honda has claimed a fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl in the manual transmission and 18.3 kmpl in CVT.

Honda Amaze Diesel Variant

The diesel variant of the new Honda Amaze comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine also with both manual and CVT options. Honda has claimed a fuel efficiency of 24.7 kmpl in the manual transmission and 21 kmpl in the CVT option.

Honda Amaze Price