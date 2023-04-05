Global NCAP crash test: Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Alto K10 get poor ratings

Follow us on Image Source : HTTPS://WWW.MARUTISUZUKI.COM/ Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Alto K10 get low safety ratings in Global NCAP crash test.

Global NCAP Crash Test Ratings: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and WagonR have come under fire after obtaining poor safety ratings from Global NCAP in its most recent set of crash tests. The WagonR received a one-star safety rating for adult occupant protection, while the Alto K10 received a two-star rating. For kid passenger safety, neither model received a single star.

Based on their safety features, automobiles are rated by Global NCAP on a scale of zero to five, with higher ratings indicating a better level of occupant safety.

Despite Maruti Suzuki's upgrades to the restraint systems since the model's previous test, Global NCAP found in its most recent evaluation that the WagonR provided the driver with poor chest protection. On the other hand, the Alto K10 demonstrated a sturdy construction and poor to fair protection for the adult chest and head in a frontal collision. In a side impact, the Alto K10 demonstrated weak protection for the adult chest.

Despite getting poor scores, a spokesperson for Maruti Suzuki defended their cars by stating that safety has always been a top priority for Maruti Suzuki and that all of their models comply with these regulations and have undergone the necessary testing and certification by the Indian government.

The company representative also said that safety is a major concern and is strictly monitored by governments all over the world, including India.

Alejandro Furas, the secretary general of the Global NCAP, stated that they were pleased with the enthusiastic reaction from India and some other international automakers. However, he added that despite some minor advancements, the majority of the popular Maruti Suzuki models have yet to implement this safety guarantee.