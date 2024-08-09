Citroen Basalt  coupe-SUV launched in India at Rs 7.99 lakh: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : CITROEN Citroen Basalt

Citroen has launched its highly anticipated coupe-SUV in India. The Basalt coupe-SUV was introduced in India shortly after the launch of the Tata Curvv SUV, which also features coupe styling. It has been released at an introductory starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The introductory price will apply to bookings made before October 31. Citroen has only revealed the starting price of the Basalt, and the full price list is expected to be released in the coming days. Here are all the details you need to know.

Citroen Basalt design and features

The Basalt shares its underpinnings with the C3 Aircross. While its fascia is quite similar to the SUV, the biggest changes are in profile and at the rear. It gets a unique sloping roofline, new alloy wheels, redesigned LED tail lamps, and a chunky dual-tone rear bumper. The Basalt is available in five monotone colour options – Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, Cosmo Blue, and Garnet Red. The white and red paint options also get a contrasting black roof.

On the inside, the Basalt carries over the dashboard from the C3 Aircross and gets contoured rear headrests. Adjustable thigh support for the rear seats is a segment-first feature, though. The Basalt has a 470-litre boot capacity.

Features on offer include a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and rear AC vents. On the safety front, it gets six airbags, electronic stability control, a rear parking camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Citroen Basalt engine

The Basalt is powered by two 1.2-litre petrol engine options. The first is an 82hp, 115Nm naturally aspirated unit and the second is a 110hp turbo-petrol engine. The turbo-petrol engine can be paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox, generating 190Nm, or a 6-speed torque converter automatic, which produces 205Nm. On the other hand, the naturally aspirated unit is only available with a 5-speed manual transmission.

