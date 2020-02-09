Image Source : HYUNDAI Auto Expo 2020: What is the hype around the all-new Hyundai Creta?

Hyundai has exhibited the all-new Creta at the Auto Expo 2020. Charmed with the presence of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, Creta stole the limelight at the yearly auto exhibition show.

Hyundai Creta, since its launch, has been one of the most popular compact SUVs in India. With a new model, Korean carmaker Hyundai would be hoping for a new boost in sales.

Speaking of the hype surrounding the 2020 Hyundai Creta, here is everything that is new

Exterior

The all-new Hyundai Creta comes with an aggressive new exterior design. The front grille is flanked with split-LED headlamps. Wheel archs have been squared out to give the Creta a Jeep-like look.

The shoulder line is prominent and runs through the side. The rear also has split-LED tail lamps. Brake lights are positioned above the number plate, higher than usual.

Interior

The new Creta comes with dual-tone interiors. The ix25 touchscreen central console is replaced by an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The Hyundai Creta 2020 also boasts of an all-new 4-spoke steering wheel.

Features

Hyundai is known for stuffing its cars with features. The 2020 Hyundai Creta is no different. The plethora of features that come with the new Creta include -- Blue Link connected car technology, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Panaromic Sunroof, electric parking brake with auto hold function, six airbags, ABS, EBD, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, amongst others.

The #AllNewCRETA is here. Watch out for the Ultimate SUV. pic.twitter.com/ICcK0CG5gr — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) February 6, 2020

Engine

Creta Diesel Creta Petrol Creta Turbo-petrol Engine 1.5-litre CRDI 1.5-litre VTVT 1.4-litre T-GDI Power (PS) 115PS 115PS 140PS Torque (Nm) 250Nm 144Nm 242Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/CVT 6-speed MT/7-speed DSG

Price

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is expected to be priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 17 lakh. The official launch in India is expected to be in March 2020.