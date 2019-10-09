Image Source : TATA TIGOR All-new Tata Tigor EV extended range launched: Here is what is new

Tata Motors on Monday launched the extended range Tigor EV sedan priced at ₹ 9.44 lakh (ex-showroom). The car will be available in 30 cities across the country.

The all-new Tata Tigor EV will be available in 3 variants — XE+, XM+, XT+ and 2 driving modes — ‘Drive’ and ‘Sport’.

Image Source : TATA TIGOR All-new Tata Tigor EV extended range launched

Tata Tigor EV FEATURES

Tata Tigor EV comes with a range of exterior and interior features.

Exterior: Signature EV decals, redesigned front grille, redesigned alloys, shark-fin antenna and LED high mounted stop lamp.

Image Source : TATA TIGOR Tata Tigor EV FEATURES

Interior: Classic black & grey interiors, Harman Kardon sound system, single-speed transmission, height-adjustable seat and new seat fabric.

Image Source : TATA TIGOR Tata Tigor EV FEATURES

Image Source : TATA TIGOR Tata Tigor EV FEATURES

Tata Tigor EV BATTERY

The all-new Tata Tigor EV comes with a 21.5 kWh battery pack. The battery cooling system is designed to ensure consistent performance in extreme ambient temperature conditions.

Tata Tigor EV battery has 2 charging ports — fast charging and AC charging.

Image Source : TATA TIGOR ta Tigor EV BATTERY

The newly designed battery will have a range of 213 km which is 71 km more than the previous model.

Tata Tigor EV Colours

The all-new Tata Tigor EV is available in 3 colours — Pearlescent White, Egyptian Blue and Roman Silver

Image Source : TATA TIGOR Tata Tigor EV Colours

Also Read: Tata Motors launches Tigor EV with extended range

Also Read: BMW drives in new M5 Competition in India priced at Rs 1.55 crore