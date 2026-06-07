Which zodiac signs are most compatible? An astrology guide to relationships

New Delhi:

Have you ever met someone and felt an instant connection? At the same time, some relationships can feel difficult no matter how much effort you put in. Astrology enthusiasts believe zodiac signs may offer insights into why certain personalities naturally complement each other, while others require more understanding and compromise.

According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, each zodiac sign possesses unique qualities that influence how people express love, handle emotions and build relationships.

Aries: The passionate adventurer

Aries individuals are known for being adventurous, energetic and enthusiastic. They enjoy relationships filled with excitement, honesty and independence. However, their impulsive nature can sometimes lead to conflicts.

Most compatible signs: Leo, Sagittarius, Gemini and Aquarius.

Taurus: The loyal romantic

Taurus values stability, trust, security and emotional connection. They prefer deep, long-term relationships and are known to be dependable partners. Their stubborn nature, however, can occasionally create challenges.

Most compatible signs: Virgo, Capricorn, Cancer and Pisces.

Gemini: The communicator

Geminis are curious, intellectually driven and thrive on meaningful conversations. They enjoy relationships that offer mental stimulation and variety. Their ever-changing interests can sometimes make them appear inconsistent.

Most compatible signs: Libra, Aquarius, Aries and Leo.

Cancer: The nurturer

People born under Cancer are deeply emotional, caring and family-oriented. They often place loved ones above everything else and seek strong emotional bonds. Their sensitivity may sometimes lead to misunderstandings.

Most compatible signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Virgo.

Leo: The devoted partner

Leos are confident, passionate and generous. They express love through loyalty, commitment and grand gestures. While they enjoy admiration and appreciation, their desire for attention can occasionally lead to ego clashes.

Most compatible signs: Aries, Sagittarius, Gemini and Libra.

Virgo: The dependable perfectionist

Virgos show love through actions rather than words. Practical and detail-oriented, they work hard to create stability in relationships. Their perfectionist tendencies may sometimes be perceived as criticism.

Most compatible signs: Taurus, Capricorn, Cancer and Scorpio.

Libra: The harmony seeker

Libras value balance, fairness and partnership. They strive to maintain harmony and understanding in relationships but may occasionally avoid conflict, allowing issues to remain unresolved.

Most compatible signs: Gemini, Aquarius, Leo and Sagittarius.

Scorpio: The intense lover

Scorpios are passionate, loyal and emotionally intense. Trust is essential for them, and they seek deep emotional connections. Their intensity can sometimes make them appear controlling or possessive.

Most compatible signs: Cancer, Pisces, Virgo and Capricorn.

Sagittarius: The free spirit

Adventurous and optimistic, Sagittarians love exploring new experiences and value their freedom. They are happiest with partners who respect their independence and share their sense of adventure.

Most compatible signs: Aries, Leo, Libra and Aquarius.

Capricorn: The committed achiever

Capricorns are dedicated and serious when it comes to relationships. Ambitious, responsible and dependable, they value long-term commitment. However, their focus on goals and responsibilities can sometimes make emotional expression difficult.

Most compatible signs: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio and Pisces.

Aquarius: The independent thinker

Aquarians value individuality, innovation and mutual respect. They enjoy relationships built on intellectual connection and freedom. At times, they may appear emotionally distant.

Most compatible signs: Gemini, Libra, Aries and Sagittarius.

Pisces: The dreamer

Pisces individuals are compassionate, intuitive and romantic. They seek deep emotional and spiritual connections with their partners. Their idealistic nature can sometimes lead to unrealistic expectations.

Most compatible signs: Cancer, Scorpio, Taurus and Capricorn.

While zodiac compatibility can offer interesting insights into personality traits and relationship dynamics, successful relationships ultimately depend on communication, trust, respect and shared values. Astrology can be a useful tool for self-reflection, but strong and lasting relationships are built through mutual understanding, effort and commitment from both partners.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

Also read: Navpancham Yog on June 8: Venus and Moon may bring career and financial gains for 3 zodiac signs