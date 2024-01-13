Why is Ram Mandir being inaugurated on January 22 only? Know real religious reasons

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Importance of January 22 for Ram Temple inauguration.

The preparation work for the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Ram Mandir is currently going on in full swing. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people regarding the consecration of Ram temple. January 22, 2024, has been chosen to enshrine Lord Ram in the Ram temple. Let us tell you that on this day, there will be a very auspicious time of 84 seconds for the consecration of Ram Lala's life. But does this question come to your mind as to why January 22 was chosen for this auspicious work? Let us know the reason behind this.

Ram Temple Inauguration Time

It is being told that Ram temple in Ayodhya is being inaugurated on January 22, 2024. The auspicious time for installing the idol of Lord Ram is said to be 84 seconds, which is the most auspicious time from 12:29 minutes 8 seconds and from 12:30 minutes to 32 seconds. After the installation of Ram Lala, there will be Mahapuja and Mahaaarti.

The date

According to the Hindu calendar, January 22 is the Dwadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Paush month. Nakshatra Mrigashira and Yoga Brahma are till 8:47 am, after which Indra Yoga will take place.

Why was the date of January 22 chosen for Abhishek?

According to astrologers, January 22 is Karma Dwadashi. This Dwadashi date is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is said that on this day Lord Vishnu had taken the form of a turtle. According to religious texts, on this day, Lord Vishnu took the incarnation of a tortoise and helped in the churning of the ocean. Lord Ram is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Therefore, this day is considered very auspicious for the inauguration of Ram temple and this day has been chosen.

Auspicious yog on Jan 22

According to astrologers, many auspicious yog are being formed on January 22. Three auspicious yog are being formed on this day including Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Amrit Siddhi Yoga, and Ravi Yoga. This day is considered very auspicious for doing any auspicious work. By doing any work in these yog, a person gets success in all types of work.