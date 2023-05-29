What is Gotra? Based on the names of seven sages, know your Gotra

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE How to know your Gotra

In Hindu society, the word Gotra means clan. A common man can maintain the respect of himself and his family in this society only by following the policies and rules made by society. Gotra is also part of the customs created by ancient human societies that determine which ancestor a person is a child of. All descendants of a lineage are originally related to a single ancestor. The importance of Gotra is so much that in every puja or such religious ritual, where a resolution is made, the pandit performing the puja must ask the host's Gotra. The people of the olden days often knew their clan. Ask today's people about their Gotra and they start staring at the sky.

This Google-era generation has either become indifferent to religious work or is not interested in it at all. The history of Gotra is very old. It is generally believed that Gotrais related to sages. It is said in this that the tribe of the clan continues for centuries by the name of the sage whose ancestors were disciples. For those whose Gotra is not known, Astrologer makes them go by making them Kashyap Gotra.

What is Gotra?

Gotra tells about your lineage. Caste, religion, Gotra, Varna, all these things have been created by human beings, and each and everything was created for some special purpose, all these things were created thousands of millions of years ago, which we are following even today. The main purpose of following this is that we can live our lives with respect at our level and we can extend the rules and regulations of the place that we have inherited from our forefathers, generation after generation.

You would know that in our country society has been divided into four varnas, Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas, and Shudras. Many types of castes were created like Kumhar, Ravana Rajput, Vaishnav, etc. On the basis of this, all the people were divided into different castes and varnas.

When there is a division of caste, then after this different clans were created, by which the people of each caste were divided into different parts in recent times there are many different types of clans in each caste, keeping this clan in mind Marriages, etc. are also done for people in society or caste and men and women of one Gotra cannot marry each other because all the people coming in one Gotra are known as brothers and sisters.

What are the main Gotras?

Talking about the main Gotras, there are 7 Gotras which are based on the names of seven sages.

● Atri

● Bhardwaj

● Bhrigu

● Gautam

● Kashyap

● Vashishtha

● Vishwamitra

Gotra is mainly used in marriages. In the Hindu religion, when marriage is fixed, both parties know each other's Gotra, if both have the same Gotra, then marriage is not fixed. It is believed that if their Gotra is the same, then they belong to the same clan, in such a situation there is a blood relation between them. Because of this marriage cannot happen.

How are all the Classes / Varga / Varna

As you would know that there are four types of classes, Brahmin, Kshatriya, Shudra, and Vaishya, these four varnas are divided into different parts on the basis of their functions, and in earlier times every person had to work according to his varna. Used to be, in such a situation, it is necessary to know which character is of which type.

Brahmin Varna

This varna is considered to be the best varna, their work was to perform puja, perform havan and get marriages, etc., and all their works were related to religion and culture.

Kshatriya Varna

Rajput etc. society comes in this varna and the work of this varna is to handle the political system and to protect the people of their area from the enemies. This class has been created for the kings and emperors. are responsible.

Vaishya Varna

The work of the people of this varna is to keep accounts and keep information about income and expenditure, farming, animal husbandry, etc. Generally speaking, in this varna, there were people of Baniya, etc. who used to keep information about income and expenditure, and through the king Used to follow the given instructions, many different castes used to come in it.

Shudra Varna

The people of this varna were kept out of the village, the people of this varna used to work as spies for their state and worked to protect the people of the state.

Four different varnas have been made like this, in these varnas there are many different castes. All these castes have been divided into these varnas on the basis of their deeds.

How to know your Gotra?

The Gotra of any person is related to his ancestors. With which sage your ancestors are associated, your Gotra will come out under the same dynasty tradition. In this case, you can see your Gotra in your genealogy. The easiest way is to ask the elders of your house about your Gotra. Learn about it from your grandfather or great-grandfather or from your father. The Gotra of your Patidar i.e. your uncle or the Patidar of the village will be of the same Gotra as yours, so you can find out in this way also.

Some people try to find Gotra through the internet. Many sites out there also claim to tell this but let's face it all can't be right. There cannot be anyone else who can tell you your Gotra. Your Gotra will be told by a relative of yours.

Just know that your clan is named after one of these eight sages. Now in this situation, all you have to do is to show your genealogy manual to a pundit. Or you have to ask any of your elders about this. Sometimes the old Pandit or Purohit of our house knows what is our Gotra. So from there, you can find out about it.

