Weekly Horoscope (Dec 19-Dec 25): Leo may be troubled by negative thoughts; Scorpios to make profits

Weekly Horoscope (December 19-December 25): This week, the special focus needs to be on finances, career, and health for all zodiac signs. The changing planetary positions of the stars will determine what positives and negatives the upcoming days have for you. Gemini will be engaged in religious and social work. Positive thinking will bring color in a new direction and the mind will be influenced by progressive thoughts. Know from Chirag Bejan Daruwalla the weekly astrology prediction for all zodiac signs from December 19 to December 25.

Aries

Ganesha says will make important plans meaningful with continuous hard work. Expenditure is possible in material comforts. Be cautious about the health of your spouse. Hard work will be intense for the meaningfulness of any important work. Old problems will be solved. You will get success in the field and will spread the gems of talent. The grip on governance will remain strong this week. Your good wishes will be successful in purpose. Will take advantage of his intellectual ability in the workplace. There can be trouble in traveling for some important work this week. Your proximity to people of bad and sycophant nature can be harmful. Don't take any decision in a rush.

Taurus

Ganesha says multiple responsibilities at once will put a burden on the mind. Desired success will be achieved in the endeavored areas. Due to excessive running, the mind will remain upset. Stopped tasks will be solved. The mind of the students will be engaged in continuous hard work. Will be hopeful of some important successes. Minor health-related problems are possible today. The mind will be worried about arranging proper resources to fulfill the responsibilities. Today, success will be achieved in the endeavored fields. Efforts in employment will be worthwhile. Students will be worried about their careers.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week your mind will be engaged in religious and social work. Emotional mind - Emotional expectations will be painful in close relationships. Positive thinking will bring color in a new direction. The mind will be influenced by progressive thoughts. Ambition will inspire positivity this week. Take advantage of good opportunities by controlling your prejudiced apprehensive mind. The mind will be worried due to someone being unwell in the family. Beware of secret enemies masquerading as friends. New business relations will get intensified this week. The popularity of creative works will increase. Support from parents and seniors will be received. The job environment will be pleasant.

Cancer

Ganesha says obstacles in efforts and problems in married life are possible. Government employees will find some changed conditions in the job pleasant, new schemes will be in their minds for economic strength. Due to continuous hard work on the job, the mind will be upset. Some obstacles will have to be faced in the workplace this week. Laziness is possible due to excessive hard work in the workplace. The mind will be worried about the fulfillment of the obligations. Will try to collect material comforts. Will be efficiently popular this week. Time can be especially beneficial for politicians. Will get the support of parents.

Leo

Ganesha says this week will be troubled by negative thoughts. Be careful of the activism of opponents in the workplace. Politicians will remain confused about the future. The attraction towards a new business will increase. Efforts will be intensified in education competition. The mind will be happy with some good news that came suddenly this week. Long pending tasks will be solved. The means of income will be accessible. This week, the mind will be worried due to obstruction in some important work. There will be intensity in old relations but avoid defamation. Your serious nature reduces emotional exchanges in relationships. Improve it.

Virgo

Economic concerns seem to be increasing this week. Students will get the benefit of planetary compatibility. Work with patience in the midst of odd circumstances. This week, the mind will be worried about the happiness and sorrow of the family members. Unplanned work will create an imbalance in income expenditure. Don't criticize others everywhere. Childish nature in a sensitive situation can affect the image in the workplace. It is possible to have a rift with a colleague on the job. Efforts in education competitions will be fruitful this week. The family atmosphere will be pleasant. Expenditure is possible in material comforts. There will be chances of fulfilling some important family obligations.

Libra

Ganesha says this week, do not create bitterness in relationships due to any inferiority complex. Negative thoughts related to the future will make a place in the mind. Mental distress is possible from parents. The mind will remain worried due to the non-completion of important work. You also have to take full care of your health. There is a possibility of mental distress from a close relative this week. Emotional expectations will be painful in close relationships. This week, the people associated with the government will get opportunities for profit. The effort made for some important work will be worthwhile. It is possible to improve spoiled relations with the mediation of a friend. Proximity to eminent persons will increase.

Scorpio

Ganesha says some worries related to the future will be effective on the mind. Busyness will increase in the workplace. Social and business connections will increase. Faith will increase in traditional and religious works. Good opportunities for profit will keep the mind happy. The job environment may be a bit uninteresting for government employees and there is a possibility of a change of place. Progress is possible in the economic sector today with the implementation of new schemes. In the education competition, the mind will be focused on proper hard work. You will get the benefit of hard work in the field of livelihood. On this day, stop living in imagination and move forward in favor of the physical world. Do not waste time on unnecessary work.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says will try to implement new schemes with enthusiasm. Proximity to high-level people will be beneficial. Due to professional busyness, lack of time for personal needs can come in the way. Will be worried about the efficient fulfillment of any important responsibility. Some new doubts will create bitterness in old relations. Do not condemn others unnecessarily on Sunday and Monday. With the help of your mother, your side of the family will remain strong on every issue. The mind will be worried due to not being able to work properly in important areas. Being active on Thursday and Saturday will move toward progress. The engagement of politicians will increase.

Capricorn

Ganesha says will be interested in new works. Keep a balance between income and expenditure this week. Your talent will flourish in the business sector. Preparations for auspicious events will be in full swing at home. Do not do any work in haste, otherwise, mistakes are bound to happen. There will be busyness related to social discharge. Some health-related concerns will affect the mind. Control your teenage behavior as it reflects badly on your image at the workplace. Auspicious feelings will infuse new enthusiasm in the mind this week. Proximity to high-level people will be beneficial. There will be a feeling of pleasant enthusiasm due to the affection of relatives and close relatives. Long-distance travel can be planned.

Aquarius

Ganesha says will demonstrate amazing potential with new opportunities. Due to increasing responsibilities, there will be the pressure of fulfillment on the mind. be careful about your health. It could be a turbulent time for politicians. Auspicious events in the family will increase busyness. There is a possibility of bitterness in the relationship due to some unpleasant things. Do not get angry about small things. Good wishes will awaken in the mind today. Political activism will increase from politicians. Learners will get the benefit of planetary compatibility. Material pleasures will increase. Today's behavior will bring intensity to the relationship. The mind will be happy with the favorable situation in the workplace.

Pisces

Ganesha says the mind will remain worried due to financial shortage. Take expert advice before investing in a new business. Some concerns will be effective in the education competition. This time will be busy for government employees. The mind will be worried about the timely fulfillment of child-related responsibilities. Being active in the discharge of social work and relations will increase your popularity. There will be an obstacle in the completion of important useless tasks. Busyness will increase in the workplace. Suddenly the mind will be happy with some good news. There may be some tussle with the borrowers. This week, the mind surrounded by negative worries and apprehensions will be engaged in the shelter of God. Laziness can deprive you of important benefits. Do not mind the words of family members. Will get the affection of the life partner.

