Weekly horoscope [August 4-10, 2025]: What this week holds for your zodiac

Weekly Horoscope (August 4-10, 2025): Know what this week has in store for you in context to your finances, love, and health. Check out the astrology prediction by Chirag Daruwalla, son of astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries Weekly Horoscope (August 4–10, 2025)

Positive: Ganesha says that this week is going to be very good for you. You are going to achieve tremendous success in your personal and professional life. This is going to have a direct impact on your mental health.

Finances: Take care of your finances and make sure you are still able to save your income. This would be a good time for you to add to your savings so that you have a stable future ahead of you.

Love: Your love life will be full of new surprises that will make you happy. Your partner will be a loving person who will take care of you. Also, establish your individuality in your relationship so that you have less trouble being compatible.

Business: You will do very well professionally, and it is a good time to think about other career options. During this period, students associated with the scientific field will get many opportunities to succeed and get the job of their dreams. It is very important to understand why time management is essential to maintain a peaceful, professional life.

Education: Immersing yourself in the culture of a different country may be the best option at this time when submitting applications to universities in other countries. Doing this can help one's confidence for years to come.

Health: This week, Aries people should give priority to their health. With your busy schedule, it can be easy to neglect self-care, but self-care is essential to maintaining your energy and focus.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope (August 4–10, 2025)

Positive: Ganesha says this week is going to be a very good time for you and your family. There will be peace and happiness in your life, and you will be able to enjoy the small moments spent with your loved ones.

Finance: Your finances will remain stable, but you need to increase your savings. It is a good idea to control your expenses for some time so that you can live a stable life going forward. This is also a good time to think about new investment opportunities as the stars are in your favor.

Love: Spend quality time with your partner and share secrets. This will not only help in improving your intimacy but will also help you in managing your love life in a great way.

Business: Take your profession seriously and complete all your pending tasks. This is going to have a very positive impact on your professional image. Moreover, your superiors will also be impressed and they will help you in securing important projects and opportunities.

Education: Those of you who are involved in sports are advised to control your emotions while playing to achieve success. Those who want to enrol abroad for higher education will get positive results this week.

Health: This week is the time to pay attention to your physical and mental health. Combined with your practical nature, you have the discipline and determination to make positive changes that will benefit your health in the long run.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope (August 4–10, 2025)

Positive: Ganesha says that this week is going to be very good for you. You will get many opportunities to shine and succeed in life. Find the right situations so that you can use them to your advantage and create some memories with your loved ones.

Finance: The economic situation will be good, and this is also a good time for new investments. You will have the courage and determination to do something risky in life. The stars are also in your favor, so try to organize your financial situation better. Your family should also provide the best guidance in this regard.

Love: Your love life will be very good, and you will live peacefully with your partner. This is going to be a great time for both of you, and you need to resolve your differences as soon as possible.

Business- Your workplace will be full of responsibilities, and you will have to work equally hard. This is the right time to impress your superiors, so try to utilize every second opportunity in the best possible way. This time is also good for businessmen. You are going to get favourable success in no time.

Education: This week, you need to improve your skills and avoid past mistakes. Do not fall into the past mistakes and start the work afresh, this can help in achieving the expected success in the upcoming examination.

Health: It is important to give priority to your health this week. Take time to relax and listen to your body's signals when it comes to your energy levels and stress levels.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope (August 4–10, 2025)

Positive: Ganesha says this will be a beneficial time for you. Life will show you many ways through which you can improve your current situation. This will teach you a lot so that you can become a mature person.

Finance: There may be a significant improvement in the economic situation. You will be able to invest in profitable sources of income, which will also help you get the best returns as soon as possible. It is your responsibility to stabilise your income so that you can take care of your family as soon as possible.

Love: Your relationship with your partner is going to be the best. You have to ignore people's comments about your life and spend quality time together as a couple. It is also important to resolve your disputes as soon as possible so that you can remove the negative aspects of your love life.

Business: Your profession will require your immediate time and attention. At present, you need to complete your pending tasks so that you can impress your superiors and higher officials.

Education: You should be careful and avoid disputes among your friends as this may hinder your ability to concentrate and study. There is a possibility that the course of your education may take you abroad.

Health: Your physical health and emotional well-being are closely linked. Pay attention to any signs of stress or anxiety and take steps to manage these feelings through exercise, meditation, or other stress-reducing activities.

Leo Weekly Horoscope (August 4–10, 2025)

Positive: Ganesha says that this week is going to be favourable for you and your family. You will have the strength and determination to do amazing things in life and achieve success in the long run.

Finance: Financial situation will be good, but you need to improve your savings. This is not a good time for investment. Your family should also understand the value of money and support you in this matter.

Love: Your partner will be a loving person who will take care of you. There will be many opportunities where you can improve your intimacy and take your relationship seriously.

Business: Take your profession seriously and complete all your pending tasks. There are strong chances of travelling in connection with work. It would be better if you talked to your superiors at the beginning of your project so that you can complete the tasks easily and look forward to new opportunities.

Education: The results of the written examination and government examination may also be as per your expectations. Students studying law are likely to succeed in the examination. Those of you who are involved in art and fashion may get the desired success in your projects or exams.

Health: This week, it is important for your health to take care of yourself and make healthy choices. As the week begins, you may feel a little more sensitive than usual, so be sure to take time to rest and refresh.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope (August 4–10, 2025)

Positive: Ganesha says that this week is going to be very good for you. This period will also bring situations when you will be proud of yourself and your journey so far. This is a good time to think about making new memories together with your loved ones.

Finance: The economic situation is going to improve. This is also a good time for new investments where you can take risky opportunities concerning your financial position. Now it is better to think about a source of stable income. Your family will be extremely supportive in this regard, and you will be able to improve your finances through effective negotiations.

Love: Your relationship with your partner is going to improve. This is because your partner is a loving person who will take care of you. Also, you will be able to share some important aspects as a couple that will help improve your relationship.

Business: You will do very well professionally, and your superiors will also be impressed by you. This is a good time to think about a promotion or salary increase. Talk to your superiors about this and communicate effectively with your colleagues. Very soon, you will get positive results, and you will be able to see new changes in your professional life.

Education: Your doubts can be cleared by online courses or personal interactive classes. Avoid negative thinking and stay away from unnecessary arguments, which can distract you from your research.

Health: This week brings a burst of energy and focus on your health and well-being. With your analytical mind and attention to detail, you're ready to make healthy choices that will benefit your mind, body, and spirit.

Libra Weekly Horoscope (August 4–10, 2025)

Positive: Ganesha says this week is going to be good for you. It will help you get fame and recognition in life. Not only this, you will also be able to make many changes in your personal and professional life, which will help you achieve mental peace and stability.

Finance: Your financial condition will improve and you will be able to improve your savings for some time. It is important to understand why your investments are not working. It would be better not to take risks right now, as the stars are not in your favour. Very soon, you will be able to make beneficial changes in your financial life.

Love: Your partner will be a loving person who will take care of you. If you are not married yet, then this is a good time to think about marriage, as this is a lucky time. You also need to take your relationship seriously so that you can avoid misunderstandings.

Business: Your professional life is going to be full of fun and responsibilities at the same time. You will have helpful colleagues who will help you achieve mental peace while working. Apart from this, your superiors will also be very supportive, and they will ensure that you get important projects from time to time.

Education: This week, the position of the planets will give you your full potential for your education. There will be a significant improvement in your performance, and you will also get favourable rewards for it. Your talent and knowledge will also increase.

Health: In terms of health and well-being, it is important to prioritise self-care and stress management this week. You may feel anxious or overwhelmed, so take breaks when necessary and engage in activities that bring you joy and relaxation.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope (August 4–10, 2025)

Positive: Ganesha says that this week is going to be troublesome for you and your family. You may have to face many problems regarding your personal and professional life.

Finance: Financial situation will be good, but you will not be able to save your income. This is also not a good time for investment as you may face huge losses.

Love: Your relationship with your partner may deteriorate a bit. You will not be able to fulfil your needs, due to which you may have to suffer mentally and physically. Make sure you spend quality time with your partner so that you can clear up misunderstandings as soon as possible.

Business: You will be successful in performing well professionally, but important opportunities may be missed. Your superiors will also not be happy with you. Still, keep up the good work, and have good conversations with your coworkers. They will help you get recognised in no time.

Education: This week, your dedication to studies will bear fruit. But at the beginning of this week, wandering thoughts or wrong behaviour may distract you. This can distract you from your studies and possibly slow down your progress. Schooling is going well in the latter half of this week.

Health: Get ready for a transformative and empowering week in terms of your health and well-being! Your increased intuition and inner strength will empower you to overcome any obstacle or challenge that comes your way.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope (August 4–10, 2025)

Positive: Ganesha says that this week is going to be enjoyable for Sagittarius people. You are going to get personal and professional success, which will help you maintain mental peace.

Finance: Time is good for people concerned with economic prospects. Make sure you focus on what you do and complete all your pending tasks. You will do very well financially and this is also a good time to invest in profitable sources of income.

Love: You will enjoy a good relationship as a couple. Clear the misunderstandings in your life and face the problems together. This way, you will be able to build rapport and trust with your partner.

Business: Your professional life will be full of responsibilities, but you will be able to handle each of them. Not only this, but you will also get full support from your colleagues. This will help you achieve success in less time.

Education: Your education, sports, reading, music, dance, and all other activities in which you are interested will develop well this week due to the influence of the planets. You will be extremely capable in all areas. Your skills will also develop, and your thoughts and ideas will become more refined.

Health: This week, you may feel energetic and excited to take care of your health. Your adventurous nature may inspire you to try workouts or activities, which can bring a sense of excitement to your daily routine.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope (August 4–10, 2025)

Positive: Ganesha says this week is going to be a joyful one for you. This is because this week, you may be able to complete all your pending tasks and take a rest. It will also help you spend quality time with family and friends.

Finance: Manage your finances yourself, as this is not a good time to trust a stranger regarding your financial issues.

Love: Your partner will be a loving person who will also take care of you. During this time, spend quality time together as a couple. If you have been married for a long time, then you also need to think about expanding your family.

Business: You will do very well professionally and will be successful in impressing your superiors as well. This is a good time to ask for a promotion. You need to focus on your work as much as possible and make sure your coworkers are on the right track.

Education: This week, you will not be able to get the expected support, and hence, you may feel pressured at this time. Some complex situations may be encountered, and projects may be demanded to be completed within strict deadlines, which will increase the stress level.

Health: This week, the stars are reminding you to prioritise your health. Now is the time to give your body the care and attention it deserves and feel inspired to make positive changes.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope (August 4–10, 2025)

Positive: Ganesha says that this time can be beneficial. You will be able to handle and balance your personal and professional life. This will be a huge success because you have wanted this for a very long time.

Finance: Financial situation will be good, but this is not a good time for investment. Save as much of your income as possible so you can live a stable life. Don't lend money to people you can't completely trust. There are risky possibilities, so be very careful about your financial situation.

Love: Your relationship with your partner is going to be good. You will be able to spend quality time together and overcome the problems in life. At this time you should focus on your relationship.

Business: You will get tremendous success professionally at this time. This is a good opportunity to get favours from your superiors and higher authorities. They will be impressed by your work and may provide you with important opportunities. Your relationships with colleagues will also improve, so there is nothing to worry about.

Education: Success in preparation for education and knowledge. As the week begins, the stars suggest that you will be able to prepare adequately for your educational pursuits. However, this week you may have to face many ups and downs.

Health: This week it is important to focus on finding balance in all areas of your life. To maintain a healthy balance, try to prioritise self-care activities that help you manage stress and stay grounded.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope (August 4–10, 2025)

Positive: Ganesha says this week is going to be a difficult time for you and your family. You will not be able to handle your personal and professional life in the best way. This will frustrate you as well as make you angry.

Finance: Your financial position will remain stable, but you need to improve your savings. You will not be able to understand money problems, which may also increase. Manage your finances yourself and focus on your savings as much as possible.

Love: You need to be patient and wait for the right opportunities to improve your relationship with your partner. This is also not a good time to get married as the stars are not in your favor and this may lead to some problems down the line.

Business: Your professional life is going to be very good, but you will not be able to impress your superiors. Complete your pending tasks; otherwise, you will not get new projects. It will be difficult for you to achieve success, but when success comes, it will remain in your life for a long time. Business people should not get into risky possibilities right now. Wait for new beginnings in life.

Education: You may get benefits this week, and you will be able to complete some of your incomplete goals. Now, you will develop a strong sense of ambition and will drive your agenda effectively.

Health: You may experience energy and vitality this week, as cosmic currents support your physical and emotional well-being. You may be inspired to try a new fitness routine or prioritise self-care practices.