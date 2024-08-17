Weekly Horoscope (Aug 19-Aug 25): Leos to get full support from partner; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Weekly Horoscope (Aug 19-Aug 25) 2024

Aries

: Ganesha says that this time is going to be successful for you. There are many things in life that you cannot control properly. Do not get too discouraged and try to ignore the negativity around you.

Finance: You will become financially independent, which will help you creatively think about your future. However, you need to plan things better so that you can increase your savings over time. You must understand the value of money in your life and work hard with each passing day.

Love: Your love life will be very good and you will be able to build a strong relationship with your partner. Support each other in trouble and find effective solutions. Problems may arise in both of your lives this week but try to resolve the matter as soon as possible to avoid misunderstandings.

Health: If you want to improve your physical condition, try yoga or take medication to help you stay in shape.

Taurus

Positive: Ganesha says that this week is going to bring good luck and good news in your life for Taurus natives. You will be able to create a perfect balance in your personal and professional life.

Finance: Your financial situation will remain stable and you will also be able to invest the profits. You may get good returns from this shortly. Along with this, also make sure that you have a good partner while making important financial decisions.

Love: Your partner is a loving person who will take care of you in every situation. However, you should not take it lightly. Make a good plan together so that you can spend quality time together.

Health: To maintain your best physical and mental health and immunity, eat a balanced diet, drink plenty of water, get plenty of rest, exercise, and meditate.

Gemini

Positive: Ganesha says that this week you may get profit opportunities. This is going to be special for you and your family. The things you have been craving for in life will finally become a reality.

Finance: Take care of your finances as much as possible. Save your income so that you can make your future stable. Do not make any risky decisions regarding money at this time. Take help from your family members and make sure that you grow your investments fast.

Love: Your love life will be full of joy and happiness. You will be able to connect with your partner in a great way. Spend some quality time together so that you can know each other better.

Health: Giving unnecessary importance to small things can lead to mental fatigue. Eat a healthy diet, get plenty of rest, do physical activity, and practice meditation for optimal physical and physiological health and immunity.

Cancer

Positive: Ganesha says this week is going to be a profitable time for you. You will be able to achieve great professional and personal success. Also, you will learn even more about yourself, which will build your spiritual identity.

Finance: Your financial situation may improve significantly this week. You will have enough savings which you can use to meet unexpected expenses. It is also a good time to indulge in some kind of luxury.

Love: You need to connect better with your partner, otherwise your love life may lose its sheen. Make sure you keep communicating constantly so that you can avoid any misunderstandings. Everything else will happen automatically as your partner is a loving person.

Health: Even though you may have a busy week, take time to spend with your family. As a result, you will feel more relaxed and less stressed.

Leo

Positive: Ganesha says that this week is going to be favorable for you, especially because this week is going to be special for you. There will be many occasions when you will be able to express your feelings in the best way possible. Try to express your feelings as much as possible so that you feel connected with your loved ones.

Finance: If you are able to control your finances in a better way, you will gain the power to make important decisions in life. Your partner will support you in every possible way.

Love: Be very grateful to have such a lovely person in your life who cares for you and supports you in every situation. You should also give love in the same way so that you can improve your relationship and live together in a better way.

Health: Do not ignore your health this week, as you may be in very good condition. Your physical fitness level may improve.

Virgo

Positive: Ganesha says that this week is going to bring a lot of happiness and celebrations for you. You have worked hard to get a name, fame, and recognition and now it is time to relax.

Finance: Your financial situation will remain stable, but you need to increase your savings. Otherwise, you will not be able to meet unexpected expenses when needed. Make sure you try out additional income opportunities as well so that you can improve your income as well.

Love: Persistent problems in your love life can frustrate you, so try to resolve the problem in the bud

Health: Working too much can harm you and those around you, so it is important to find a healthy balance between work and rest.

Libra

Positive: Ganesha says this is going to be a memorable time for you. During this time, many favorable situations will come in your life when you can make some important changes.

Finance: This week you will be very good financially and your savings will also increase. Focus more on savings to give your family a stable life. If possible, improve your income by choosing an alternative career. This is a good time for you to think about your financial situation and make the necessary changes in your life.

Love: Your relationship with your partner is going to improve to a great extent. You will be able to share an intimate bond that can help you connect better.

Health: Depression can turn people against themselves.

Scorpio

Positive: Ganesha says that this week is going to be great for you. This is mainly because the stars are in your favour and you can easily emerge as a victorious person.

Finance: Your financial situation will remain stable and you can also invest in profitable sources of income. This will be a great way in which you can improve your financial situation.

Love: Be very confident about your relationship and do not doubt each other in any way.

Health: Your immunity may get a boost. Being aggressive is harmful to your health, so try to avoid it. Leafy vegetables should be consumed instead of junk food. If you participate in sports, you should take care of your health.

Sagittarius

Positive: Ganesha says this week is going to be great. You may get many chances to improve your career and life. Use each of them so that you can live a stable life ahead.

Finance: Your financial condition may also improve this week. There will be many problems regarding savings, but everything will be sorted out this week. Try to trust professionals and manage your finances according to their advice. This way, soon you will see positive changes in your financial condition.

Love: Your love life will be excellent and you will also be able to bond better. It will be a sensitive relationship in which both of you can contribute equally. Your partner will support you in every way, so there is nothing to worry about.

Health: Visit your doctor regularly to monitor any changes in your health. Take necessary steps to maintain healthy levels of stress. Reduce salt intake in the long run. You should keep exercising.

Capricorn

Positive: Ganesha says that this week will bring happiness and joy to your life. You will be able to create a great balance in your personal and professional life.

Finance: If you can control your finances now, then undoubtedly your future will be stable. However, you should also control your expenses from time to time, otherwise, you will not be able to manage your money when needed. Your partner will show you the right path in life and will also give effective solutions.

Love: Have better conversations with your partner so that you can strengthen your relationship. Minor troubles and quarrels may occur during this period, but you need to ensure that it does not affect your relationship.

Health: Get some fresh air and exercise to take full advantage of this time of good health.

Aquarius

Positive: Ganesha says that this week will be a very good time for you when you will be able to gain confidence in a very good way. Always try to follow the right path in life and also take valuable advice from experienced people.

Finance: Your financial condition may improve. You will also have control over money, which is a good thing. Keep a tight grip on savings and do not let your family spend unnecessarily.

Love: Enjoy quality time with your partner so that both of you can improve your relationship together. If you work hard together, you will see how things go smoothly.

Health: Your energy level may increase in the second half of the week and you will not have any serious health problems, but you will have to control your eating habits.

Pisces

Positive: Ganesha says that this week is going to be very good for you and your family. At times you will feel disappointed, but you have to deal with the problems in a mature manner.

Finance: Your financial condition will be good and this is also a good time to think about new investments. You may get good returns shortly. However, increasing your savings is also a good idea for the time being.

Love: Your relationship with your boyfriend/girlfriend is going to improve to a great extent. You will be able to communicate better and you will also get a lot of time to spend together. This can create a good relationship between you.

Health: Health problems may arise due to lack of control. Eat a healthy diet, drink plenty of water, get plenty of rest, do physical activity, and practice meditation for optimal physical and mental health and immunity.