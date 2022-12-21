Tulsi Pujan Diwas 2022: Date, significance and puja vidhi; know why you should worship Tulsi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV When is Tulsi Pujan Diwas 2022?

Tulsi Pujan Diwas 2022: Worshipping Tulsi is considered very auspicious in Hindu traditions. Many people start their day by offering water to the tulsi plant and seeking blessings. This year, Tulsi Pujan Diwas is being celebrated on 25 December, which is a Sunday. It is said that according to astrology, Goddess Lakshmi resides in Tulsi and she is the Goddess of happiness and prosperity. So, whoever worships Tulsi is blessed with immense happiness and virtues. On the other hand, it is also said that Tulsi is very dear to Lord Vishnu and he also showers his blessing on those who do tulsi puja.

It is believed that reciting Tulsi Stotra near the Tulsi plant gives desired results. Also, bad thoughts and negative energies are destroyed by worshiping Tulsi. According to Padmapuran, if a person applies the water dripping from Tulsi leaves on his head, then it is equivalent to the holy bath in the Ganges. It is also said that diseases are destroyed by worshiping Tulsi and good health is attained.

Tulsi Puja Vidhi

Wake up early in the morning and take a bath. Offer water to Tulsi. Apply vermilion and offer flowers. Light the incense sticks and lamp (diya). Offer prayers by chanting tulsi stotra. By doing this, sins are destroyed. It is also advised to wear garlands made of tulsi seeds. Even a leaf of Tulsi gives great virtue in Shraddha and Yagya etc.

Importance of Tulsi plant in Vastu shastra

According to the scriptures, the Tulsi plant should be brought home on any Thursday of Kartik month. Thursday is the day of Lord Vishnu and Tulsi in the form of Lord Vishnu is very dear to Lord Krishna. According to Vastu Shastra, Tulsi plants should always be planted in the North or North-East direction of the house. It is said that deities reside in this direction. Tulsi plants can be planted on the balcony or window of the house. But the direction given in Vastu Shastra should be taken care of. Tulsi plants should not be planted in the south direction of the house even by mistake. This direction belongs to the Pitru and if you keep a Tulsi plant here, you may suffer a huge financial loss. You can also plant Tulsi plant in the Northeast. Tulsi plants should never be planted at the entrance of the house or at any other place where garbage is kept or slippers are removed. There is a lot of confusion about offering vermilion to Tulsi, but according to Vastu Shastra, Tulsi plant can be offered vermilion. Always keep the Tulsi plant in an earthen pot. Never use plastic utensils. If possible, write 'Shri Krishna' in a Tulsi vessel with lime or turmeric. Tulsi plant represents the planet Mercury and this planet is considered to be the form of Lord Krishna. You can worship Tulsi regularly but it should not be touched in the evening. Apart from this, you should not touch Tulsi even during Ekadashi, Sunday, lunar, and solar eclipse days. Water should not be offered to Tulsi even on Sundays. Apart from offering water to Tulsi, raw milk can also be offered. It is believed that offering milk wards off bad luck. Tulsi plants should never be kept near the kitchen or bathroom. You can keep a Tulsi plant near the window of the Puja room. If you want to circumambulate Tulsi every day, then while offering water, circumambulate the Tulsi plant thrice. You have to first offer water to the Sun and then water to Tulsi.

Why does the Tulsi plant start withering?

If you have noticed, you must have seen that many times no matter how much water is given to the Tulsi plant, it suddenly starts withering. According to religious beliefs, it indicates the possibility of some kind of crisis in the family.

Tulsi Stotra in English

Srimath Thulasiyamma Thiruve Kalyaniamma

Velli Kizhamai Thannil Vilangukindra Mathave

Chevvai Kizhamai Thanil Chezhikka Vanda Chendiruve

Thayare Undan Thal Inayil Naan Paninden (1)

Pachai Pasumayulla Thulasi Namasthe

Parimalikkum Moola Kozhunde Namasthe

Arpa Pirappai Thavirppay Namasthe

Ashta Aisvaryam Alippay Namasthe. (2)

Hariyudaya Devi Azhagi Namasthe

Amaintharkku Inbam Alippay Namasthe

Vana Malai Yenum Maruve Namasthe.

Vaikunda Vasiyudan Magizhvay Namasthe (3)

Anbudane Nalla Arum Thulasi Kondu Vandu

Brindai Enum Mannil Mel Nattu Magizhndu Nalla Neeruttri

Mutrathil Thaan Valarthu Muthu Pol Kolamittu

Chengavi Chuthum Ittu Thiruvilakkum Yettrii Vaithu (4)

Pazhangaludan Thengayum Thambulam Thattil Vaithu

Pushapangalai Chorindu Poojitha Pergalukku

Yenna Palan Yendru Hrishikesar Thaan Ketka

Mangalamana Thulasi Magizhndu Thane Uraippal. (5)

Mangalami Yennai Vaithu Magizhndu Upasithavargal

Thee Vinyai Pokki Chiranda Palan Naan Alippen

Arum Piniyai Neeki Ashta Aiswaryam Naan Alippen

Daridrathai Neeki Selvatthai Naan Koduppen (6)

Putthiran Illavathavarku Puthira Bhagayam Naan Alippen

Kanniyargal Poojai Seydhal Nalla Kanavarai Kootuvippen

Grahasthargal Poojai Seydhal Keerthi Yudan Vazha Vaippen

Bhakthargal Poojai Seydhal Moksha Padam Koduppen. (7)

Kodi Karaam Pasuvai Kandrudane Kondu Vanthu

Kombukku Pon Amaithu Kulambukku Velli Katti

Gangai Karai Thanile Grahana Punya Kalathil

Valuruvi Anthanarkku Maha Danam Seydha Palan (8)

Nan Alippen Sathiyam Yendru Nayagiyum Chollalume

Appadiye Yakavendru Thirumal Arikkai Ittar

Ippadiye Anbudane Yettri Thozhuthavargal

Arpudamai Vazhnthiduvar Ma Devi Than Arulal. (9)

Thaye Jagan Maatha Adiyal Seykindra Poojaiyai

Aeetru Kondu Adiyar Seytha Sakal Pavangaliyum

Mannithu Kaathu Rakshithu Korum Varangalai Koduththu

Anugraham Seyya Vendum Thulasi Maathavae (10)

