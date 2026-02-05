Trigrahi Yoga: Venus to join Mercury and Rahu in Aquarius; 4 zodiac signs may see sudden money gains Venus transits into Aquarius on February 6, joining Mercury and Rahu to form Trigrahi Yoga. Astrologers say this rare conjunction could trigger sudden financial movement, confidence boosts and new income opportunities for four zodiac signs.

Big planetary shifts are lining up this week, and astrology folks are calling it a fairly charged moment. On February 6, Venus moves out of Capricorn and steps into Aquarius. On its own, that’s already seen as a mood-shifting transit. But this time, it’s not arriving alone.

Mercury and Rahu are already stationed in Aquarius. Which means the moment Venus enters, a Trigrahi Yoga forms. Three-planet conjunction. Two traditionally benefic planets alongside Rahu, the wildcard. Astrologically, that mix is often linked to sudden turns, unexpected openings and fast-moving developments for certain zodiac signs.

Aries, Taurus, Libra and Aquarius natives to benefit from Trigrahi Yoga

Aries: Sudden money movement and business traction on the cards

For Aries natives, this planetary mix could trigger financial momentum. Unexpected monetary gains are possible, especially where money had been delayed or stuck. Investments may start showing encouraging returns too. On the work front, business progress looks supported, particularly in ventures that involve communication, trade or partnerships. Health-wise, there may be a noticeable improvement in energy and overall wellbeing.

Taurus: Confidence spikes and financial backing strengthens

Taurus individuals may feel a visible rise in drive and self-belief during this phase. Decision-making becomes clearer. Risk appetite improves slightly too, especially around investments. Financial gains could also come through a spouse or partner. Domestic life shows signs of stability, and some Taureans may even move ahead with plans of starting a new business or independent venture.

Libra: Academic wins and property prospects align

For Libra natives, the impact leans strongly towards academics and finances. Students preparing for competitive exams may find the timing supportive, with results exceeding expectations down the line. Financial gains are indicated as well. Particularly in long-term planning. Those looking to purchase land or property may find deals aligning. On the personal front, romantic relationships may regain warmth and stability.

Aquarius: Income expansion and family ease take centre stage

With the conjunction forming in their own sign, Aquarius natives may feel the effects more directly. Additional income streams could open up, improving overall financial comfort. Money that had been lent out may find its way back. Family life appears harmonious, and those involved in ancestral or family-run businesses may see progress. Confidence levels, too, are expected to rise through this transit window.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

