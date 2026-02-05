Delhi children missing case: Parents reveal child disappearance nightmares | Know details Delhi children missing case: Data shows 807 people goes missing in 2026's first 27 days; 235 found, 572 untraced. Adults: 616 missing (181 traced—90 men, 91 women); 435 linger lost.

New Delhi:

Delhi reels from a shocking wave of disappearances: Over 800 people gone in January's first 15 days alone, with 137 minors—including 120 girls—still untraced after 27 days. Families in Burari share gut-wrenching tales of sons vanishing without clues, fueling fears of abductions amid decade-long stats showing thousands lost forever.

Alarming stats: 27 daily disappearances, kids hit hardest

Delhi Police data paints a grim picture: In 2026's first 27 days, 807 reported missing- 235 traced, 572 gone. Among 191 minors, 48 found (29 girls, 19 boys); 137 linger untraced (120 girls dominant). Women/girls lead overall. Last decade (2016-2026): 60,694 kids (0-18) vanished; 53,763 recovered, 6,931 ghosts- 11 per cent never return. 2015-2025: 5,559 kids missing, 695 unresolved. Daily toll: 27 souls, including children.

Age breakdowns horrify- 8-year-olds: 9 missing (6 traced); 8-12: 13 gone (3 found); 12-18: 169 vanished (48 traced). 2025 alone: 5,915 kids missing, 1,491 untraced.

Case study 1: Wasim Raza, 19, vanishes from sleep

Bihar's Kishanganj natives Temul Haq and Ruby live in Burari's Maurya Enclave, Delhi, with three kids- the eldest, Wasim Raza. Temul recounts and said, "December 27 night, Wasim slept home; by 9:00 am December 28, gone. We have scoured everywhere- no trace." A singing buff, family says he did AC repairs.

Wasim's dad frets foul play, jolting awake nights and said, "Cops swarm for votes but ignore missing kids. 800 vanish in 15 days- what's brewing in Delhi? It'll empty out, striking fear in hearts."

Case study 2: JEE aspirant Ritik Jha, 16, flees after scolding

Burari's Sant Nagar resident Ritik Jha, 16, was preparing for JEE Mains when his mother scolded him over studies on December 17. Upset, he stormed out and hasn't returned. Mother Baby Jha is a wreck, weeping endlessly. She shares Ritik's last location pinged at Netaji Subhash Place Metro, but follow-up CCTV vanished and said, "Police took 7 days for the FIR- footage auto-deleted." Dismissing cops' "we're acting" line, she begs- "Just bring back my son as he's one of the missing kids. I feel he was kidnapped."

AAP MLA sounds alarm, slams CM Rekha Gupta and Amit Shah

Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha (AAP) said, "Hundreds vanish- panic spreads, mostly kids. Capital hosts Home Minister, yet crime spikes despite CM's 'zero crime' vow. Shah, CM- summon Police Commissioner now!"

Daily disappearances grip Delhi

Delhi's daily toll, over 27 missing, forces grim questions- Where do they vanish where police can't trace? Data shows 807 reported gone in 2026's first 27 days; 235 found, 572 untraced. Adults: 616 missing (181 traced—90 men, 91 women); 435 linger lost. Minors: 191 cases (48 recovered—29 girls, 19 boys); 137 kids still missing.

No Panic, recovery rates steady, no gangs: Delhi Police

PRO Sanjay Tyagi reassures, "No surge vs. prior years- January 2026 reports dipped. Transparent FIRs via stations, online, ERSS-112. SOPs prioritise kids via Missing Squads, Anti-Trafficking Units. No organised gangs in child cases. Ignore rumours- legal action on spreaders. We are committed for swift registration, probes, reunions.