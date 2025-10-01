Today’s horoscope, October 1, 2025: Aries to Pisces predictions on Navami Read your horoscope for October 1, 2025, with lucky colour, number and a simple remedy to boost the day.

Today is Wednesday, the ninth day (Navami Tithi) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Ashwin. Navami will remain until 7:02 PM. This day also marks the ninth day of the Sharad Navratri festival. The Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will prevail until 8:06 AM, after which Uttar Ashadha Nakshatra will take over. Additionally, today is Mah Navami. Further detailed discussion on these auspicious timings will follow.

Aries (Mesh)

Today promises to be a favourable day for you. Some individuals may try to confuse you, but staying firm in your decisions will help you accomplish tasks with ease. Focusing on your work at the office will earn you respect. Those engaged in marketing are likely to see increased profits. Unexpected financial gains are also possible. Family members will value and respect your opinions.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 4

Taurus (Vrishabh)

A profitable day lies ahead. Maintaining focus on your work will bring long-term benefits. Despite a busy schedule, ensure you spend some quality time with your children, who may share their thoughts with you. Trust will strengthen between you and your partner. Students should continue putting in effort for forthcoming success. Good news from children is anticipated.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 6

Gemini (Mithun)

You will influence others positively through your words today. Your commendable work in society will earn admiration, filling you with pride. Those connected to educational institutions are likely to benefit. Students are encouraged to maintain confidence, with success on the horizon. You may also take concrete steps towards securing a better future for your children.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 4

Cancer (Karka)

The day is favourable. A long-pending task will be completed, and you may contemplate new approaches to work. Students will see the rewards of their hard work. Avoid hasty decisions, and consider advice from friends. Refrain from harbouring feelings of revenge; your experiences will reflect your mindset.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 1

Leo (Singh)

A positive day awaits. You will receive recognition for your humanitarian efforts. Controlling unnecessary expenses and focusing on savings is advisable. Business activities will proceed as planned. Maintain self-confidence. Your spouse will assist with household tasks. Stay focused at work to avoid regrets over missed opportunities.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 9

Virgo (Kanya)

The day is favourable. Government employees should focus on their responsibilities. Avoid confrontations; silence will serve you better in tense moments. Protect your public image. Harmony in your romantic relationship will continue. Take extra care of your health. Those in the cosmetics business may see significant profits. Expect to learn something new from your father.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 3

Libra (Tula)

A very productive day. Your working methods will impress others, and you will fulfil your responsibilities competently. Be cautious about sharing sensitive information. Any new project you begin will progress on schedule. Legal matters are likely to see a positive resolution.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 6

Scorpio (Vrishchik)

A joyful day. Sharing your thoughts with friends will bring peace of mind. You may receive good news from relatives. A significant business agreement is expected, though adapting your strategies amidst competition is necessary. Colleagues and seniors will appreciate your performance. Essential tasks will be completed smoothly.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 9

Sagittarius (Dhanu)

An ordinary day. Keep personal matters free from outside interference. Avoid making decisions driven by emotion to prevent mistakes. You may experience fatigue due to workload, but minor issues will be resolved soon. Family atmosphere will remain pleasant. Those in the furniture business can expect higher than anticipated profits.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 8

Capricorn (Makar)

A good day. Evening discussions with parents on important topics may lead to effective solutions. Check auspicious timings before starting new ventures. Your social contributions will enhance your reputation. Fulfilment of a wish will bring joy.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 1

Aquarius (Kumbh)

A day bringing new happiness to your family. Advice from an experienced person will prove beneficial. Dreams related to your work are likely to be realised. It is a good day to prove yourself. Harmony among family members will create a peaceful environment. Spending time in nature will rejuvenate you. Your efforts will be widely appreciated, moving you closer to success.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 3

Pisces (Meen)

A favourable period. Family issues will resolve, and pending work will progress. Advice from optimistic people will be helpful. Your hard work will soon pay off. Avoid rumours and continue focusing on your tasks. An official trip may occur and will prove auspicious. Plans for dinner with your partner are likely. Students will achieve success with continued effort.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)