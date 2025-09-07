Today’s horoscope [September 7, 2025]: Full moon energy for all 12 zodiac signs Full moon vibes are strong today. Read your September 7, 2025, daily horoscope for love, career and health, plus lucky colour and number for each zodiac sign.

New Delhi:

Today is the full moon date of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha on Sunday. The full moon date will remain till 11:39 pm tonight. Today is the full moon of bathing and donation. There will be Sukarma Yoga till 9:23 am; after that, Dhriti Yoga will start.

Also, Shatabhisha Nakshatra will remain till 9:42 pm tonight. Apart from this, Shradh Paksha has started. What changes can this day bring in the lives of all 12 zodiac signs? Let us know in detail in the horoscope.

Aries horoscope today

It is going to be a great day for you as you will get huge financial benefits in business, and new clients will also join you in future, which will prove beneficial for you. There will be an improvement in business activities related to land and vehicles. The pressure of fulfilling the goal and target in the job will remain on you. Women of this zodiac will take time for themselves and enjoy themselves with their friends. You can take the help of an experienced person to complete your work.

Lucky Number- 04

Lucky Colour- Black

Taurus horoscope today

This is going to be a good day for you as you can make some big changes in employment matters, which will benefit you in the long term. Your married life will be happy, and both of you will get the blessings of your elders. The guidance of experienced and responsible persons will make you stronger. People working in private jobs of this zodiac will make the boss happy with their work. You will spend the evening with friends, which will make you feel good.

Lucky Number- 02

Lucky Colour- White

Gemini horoscope today

Today is going to be favourable for you. Before starting any new work, you must take information from the elders of the house; this will help you in doing your work properly. Ongoing rift with someone close will improve, due to which your relationship will be good. Students of this zodiac will be a little serious about their studies, but hard work is required for success. Your health will be better than before, and you will be able to do your work.

Lucky Number- 09

Lucky Colour- Red

Cancer horoscope today

It is going to be a great day for you. If you do any work in a planned manner, you will get good results and your confidence will be strengthened. You will go to a family function, where you will meet your close ones. If you solve a problem with a new approach, you will definitely get positive results. Your mind will be engaged in spirituality, which will give you mental peace. You will come home from the office and spend some time with the children, which will make them happy.

Lucky Number- 07

Lucky Colour- Golden

Leo horoscope today

You will support your colleagues in your office and will also boost their morale, which will improve the quality of work. Today, your activity and dominance will increase in the political field; along with this, you will also give time to your fitness. You will get a chance to meet a friend after a long time, meeting whom you will be happy. You will be able to complete your tasks with the help of your spouse. There will be a lot of work, so take care of your health.

Lucky Number- 05

Lucky Colour- Orange

Virgo horoscope today

This is going to be a better day for you, and you will contribute to social work. Seeing your hard work and dedication, the organisation will also honour you. People working in government work of this zodiac may get information related to a transfer. Support of spouse and family members will further strengthen your self-power and self-confidence. Your confusion will be resolved, due to which your mind will be satisfied and happy. Your pending cases in the court will be resolved with the help of someone close.

Lucky Number- 03

Lucky Colour- Green

Libra horoscope today

It is going to be a favourable day for you, and you will get double the money in business, due to which you will try to make it bigger. Students preparing for any competitive exam need to work a little harder so that they can fulfil their dreams soon. You will get some relief from the busyness and rush in business, and you will be able to focus on new activities. If you can make up your mind to invest in real estate, you will also get good offers.

Lucky Number- 06

Lucky Colour- Blue

Scorpio horoscope today

It is going to be a great day for Scorpios. You are likely to get an offer letter from a big company for a job. You will get relief from family troubles, and there will be sweetness in mutual relationships. With the blessings and affection of elders, positive energy will remain in the house. You will try to make your business bigger by marketing and talking to new clients. During the journey, you will meet someone whom you will be happy to meet.

Lucky Number- 07

Lucky Colour- Brown

Sagittarius horoscope today

This is going to be a good day for you, and you will get opportunities to earn money through someone close to you. Do not waste time thinking too much. You will go shopping with your spouse and will also bring some gifts for the children, which will make them happy. If any plan is being made regarding the maintenance or repair of the house, then it needs to be thought about more now. Teachers will give children some extra activities to do along with their studies.

Lucky Number- 01

Lucky Colour- Silver

Capricorn horoscope today

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Try to do the tasks in your own way and have faith in your work capacity and ability. Any of your plans is going to get a concrete shape. So do not let your efforts fall short. Your mind will be engaged in doing creative things, and you can also complete any of your incomplete paintings.

Lucky Number- 06

Lucky colour- Peach

Aquarius horoscope today

Sunday is going to be a good day for Aquarions. You can start a new work with someone, and you will get good benefits in future. The atmosphere of your office will be good, so most of the work will be completed on time. It will be appropriate for you to take advice from an experienced person if needed. You will receive a gift from a friend, seeing which you will become emotional. You will help your mother with household chores, which will make your mother happy.

Lucky Number- 08

Lucky Colour- Indigo

Pisces horoscope today

It will be better than usual for you. You are likely to get good news related to a promotion. Your business activities will continue smoothly, along with this, a dilemma that has been going on for some time will also be resolved. You will help a needy person, which will bring positive change to their life. You can take help from your elder brother in some work; his experience will be useful for you.

Lucky Number- 02

Lucky Colour- Purple

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)