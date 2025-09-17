Daily horoscope today [September 17, 2025]: What the stars say for each sign Happy Indira Ekadashi! Check your 17 September 2025 horoscope with quick tips, lucky colours and numbers—Aries to Pisces—in a clean, mobile-friendly format.

New Delhi:

Today is Wednesday, the Ekadashi Tithi of Ashwin Krishna Paksha. Ekadashi Tithi will remain till 11:40 pm tonight, and the Shradh of those on Ekadashi Tithi will also be performed today. Paridh Yoga will continue till 10:55 pm, while Pushya Nakshatra will remain till 6:33 am tomorrow after crossing the whole day. Apart from this, today is also Indira Ekadashi fast.

According to Acharya Indu Prakash Ji, people of Aries will benefit from advice given by others, while children of this sign may be more interested in sports than studies. Taurus natives will experience joy at home with family gatherings. Let us take a detailed look at how the day will be for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today – September 17, 2025

Today, you need to control your speech and make sure to spend some time with your family. Work will keep you very busy, but advice from others will prove beneficial. Children will be more interested in sports than in studies, and you should focus on exercise to maintain your health. A business trip is also on the cards.

Lucky number: 04 | Lucky colour: Blue

Taurus horoscope today – September 17, 2025

Happiness will prevail in your family due to the arrival of a relative, and you may also go for an outing together. Financially, things will get stronger and important pending work will be completed on time. Sweetness will remain in married life, and you may hear good news that will lift your mood. Your efforts will be appreciated in the workplace and a promotion may come soon.

Lucky number: 06 | Lucky colour: Peach

Gemini horoscope today – September 17, 2025

This will be a good day for you as stuck money will come back. You may plan to expand your business and these new ideas will prove beneficial. Your mind will be drawn towards worship and reading religious books, bringing you mental peace. Even in adverse circumstances, you will remain calm and look for better solutions. Material comforts will increase, and your health will remain stable.

Lucky number: 04 | Lucky colour: Peach

Cancer horoscope today – September 17, 2025

Business profits are likely to be higher than expected. Family members will support you in your work, and discussions with friends on specific issues may bring solutions. Engineers of this sign will be appreciated for their efforts, while students who work hard in the right direction will achieve success. Overall, this is a positive and productive day.

Lucky number: 06 | Lucky colour: Orange

Leo horoscope today – September 17, 2025

You will receive good news related to your child, filling your day with joy. Your focus will be on career advancement, and new opportunities may open up at work. Helping a needy person will bring you satisfaction. Lawyers of this zodiac sign may achieve a big success and win an important case.

Lucky number: 07 | Lucky colour: Grey

Virgo horoscope today – September 17, 2025

Sudden monetary gains are possible today. A new project may come your way at work, which you will handle successfully. There will be happiness in the family and your health will remain good, filling you with new energy. Young people of this zodiac will take important steps to improve their future and the results will be fruitful.

Lucky number: 04 | Lucky colour: Green

Libra horoscope today – September 17, 2025

The advice of your parents will help you achieve an important goal. A big success at the workplace will bring you recognition. Try to resolve serious issues with calm discussion. Avoid making emotional decisions in haste. Incomplete work will be completed with someone’s help, and you may find relief from a health issue.

Lucky number: 01 | Lucky colour: Purple

Scorpio horoscope today – September 17, 2025

A family outing will bring joy and relaxation. You may befriend a stranger in connection with some work, and this friendship could last long. People in art and literature will get a chance to perform and showcase their talent. Important plans will be completed smoothly, and your superiors will be happy with your work, increasing the chances of a transfer to your desired place.

Lucky number: 05 | Lucky colour: Green

Sagittarius horoscope today – September 17, 2025

You will be capable of completing all your office tasks efficiently. Law students will find excellent opportunities, including internships with senior lawyers. Career progress is on the horizon, and help from expected sources will arrive on time. Working women will balance family and office duties well, gaining appreciation on both fronts.

Lucky number: 02 | Lucky colour: Pink

Capricorn horoscope today – September 17, 2025

You will feel energetic and motivated today. A major business deal with a big company is likely to be finalised. Guests may arrive at your home, creating a lively atmosphere. Office work will require multitasking, but your hard work will pay off. Discussions with your father may provide both solutions and support.

Lucky number: 06 | Lucky colour: Yellow

Aquarius horoscope today – September 17, 2025

This will be a successful day for you as your boss’s expectations will be met. Creative activities will keep you engaged, and you may also receive recognition from an organisation. Meeting new people will bring you benefits and help expand your network. Support from your spouse will help you complete pending tasks smoothly.

Lucky number: 08 | Lucky colour: Red

Pisces horoscope today – September 17, 2025

The day will bring mixed results. Business activities will continue, but some tasks may take more effort and time. Take care of your health and avoid junk food. A friend may step in to help you complete your responsibilities. Meeting a relative will improve personal relationships and bring warmth.

Lucky number: 02 | Lucky colour: Magenta

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)