Horoscope today [September 10, 2025]: Daily predictions for all zodiac signs Your day at a glance—today’s horoscope for September 10, 2025, with quick tips for love, career, money and health, plus lucky colours and numbers for all signs.

New Delhi:

Today, the Tritiya Tithi of Ashwin Krishna Paksha will remain till 3:39 pm, after which Chaturthi will start. Sankashti Chaturthi fast will be observed on this day. This fast is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. There will be Vriddhi Yoga till 8:32 pm. Also, Revati Nakshatra will remain till 4:03 pm.

To know how the day is going to be for all 12 zodiac signs, read your daily horoscope here.

Aries horoscope today – September 10, 2025

Today is going to be better than usual for you, and you will get new opportunities in employment and new information related to business. There will be some positive changes in the matter going on regarding your property. You will get better results from your hard work. Government servants of this zodiac may have to take up a new assignment. It is going to be a good day in terms of health. Your married life will be happy.

Lucky Number- 04

Lucky Colour- Blue

Taurus horoscope today – September 10, 2025

Today will be a good day for you, and you may have to go to another city in connection with work. You should keep your important things with you, so that you do not have to ask anyone in times of need. There will be mutual harmony in your family life, and everyone will support each other. You can adopt new methods to complete some work, it will be easy to work. Students of this zodiac will study diligently, due to which they will get good marks in the exam.

Lucky Number- 05

Lucky Colour- Red

Gemini horoscope today – September 10, 2025

Today is going to be favourable for you as you can discuss a new project with colleagues in the office, which will benefit your company greatly. You will have a good time in entertainment with your family members. Students of this zodiac can participate in a sports competition, in which they will perform well. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family due to getting good news from your in-laws.

Lucky Number- 07

Lucky Colour- Green

Cancer horoscope today – September 10, 2025

Today, your business activities will continue smoothly, and you will get double the money from old clients. There may be some confusion at the beginning of the day, but everything will be resolved with the help of family. Working on a new plan can give good results. Women of this zodiac will enjoy a kitty party, and there will be talks about starting some work. People working in agriculture can make changes in their work for a good crop yield.

Lucky Number- 01

Lucky Colour- White

Leo horoscope today – September 10, 2025

Today, you will get the full fruits of your hard work, and whatever work you start will be successful. Your sense will be appreciated in the office, which will make you feel good. You need to work harder towards your studies and career. While purchasing any special item, take information related to it. Your health will be better than before, so you will try to finish the work faster.

Lucky Number- 03

Lucky Colour- Silver

Virgo horoscope today – September 10, 2025

Today is going to be a great day for you. Before doing any work, prepare a complete strategy so that there is no chaos later. You will get a chance to connect with new people and will also get much better information. By spending some time in spiritual activities, you will feel peace within yourself. The work you do will be completed before time. You will help a needy person, which will bring positive change to their life.

Lucky Number- 06

Lucky Colour- Peach

Libra horoscope today – September 10, 2025

Today is going to be a mixed day for you, and you will complete some work with your hard work and dedication, and you will get a lot of money in the near future. Your married life will remain happy, and you can go somewhere with the children. People working in social work of this zodiac will earn virtue by helping the needy. Lovemates will plan to go somewhere, which will increase closeness in the relationship. Take care of your health in the changing weather and avoid eating fried foods.

Lucky number- 05

Lucky colour- Indigo

Scorpio horoscope today – September 10, 2025

This is going to be a good day for you, and you can hold a meeting with the staff in the office regarding business and will focus on improving the quality of work. You can attend a seminar, where you will get information related to marketing. Taking some time out for the family will make the mutual relationships sweet, and there will be a happy atmosphere in the family. Your friend can ask you for financial help, and you will not disappoint them.

Lucky number- 02

Lucky colour- Brown

Sagittarius horoscope today – September 10, 2025

Today will be a favourable day for you. Most of your tasks will be completed, and you will set new targets for the future. Your married life will remain happy, and your children will also enjoy sports along with their studies. You should keep a distance from people who talk negatively and do not let your confidence decrease. Juniors will help you in your work and will also try to learn a lot from you. People of this zodiac who are interested in art and acting will give a great performance on stage.

Lucky number- 08

Lucky colour- Golden

Capricorn horoscope today – September 10, 2025

Today will be beneficial for you as you will get huge financial gains in business and will get a chance to connect with new clients. You are likely to get a promotion in your job, and your boss will be happy with your work. You will get an opportunity to work by joining an IT company, which will allow you to progress in your career. Your spouse and family members will be fully supportive of you, and your wealth will increase. Avoid being too emotional and try to be a little practical.

Lucky Number- 09

Lucky Colour- Maroon

Aquarius horoscope today – September 10, 2025

Today is going to be a great day for you as you will start your day by helping someone in need, which will make you feel good the whole day. Do not ignore any activity going on at the workplace, and keep your plans secret. The office environment will be full of peace, so you will not have any problem working. You will be interested in social work, and you will help helpless people by joining an organisation. You will try to bring newness to your work, which will prove beneficial for you.

Lucky Number- 07

Lucky Colour- Pink

Pisces horoscope today – September 10, 2025

Today will bring good results for you. Your wish to go abroad is going to be fulfilled soon, where you will complete your studies. Your resentment with someone close will go away, and sweetness will increase in your relationship. You can plan to go shopping or watch a movie with your spouse. You will get the benefit of political relations in your work, and most of your work will be completed easily. Your day will be good in terms of health, but you need to pay a little attention to your food.

Lucky number- 04

Lucky colour- Yellow

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)