Surya-Ketu yuti on August 17: These zodiac signs will see luck, love and career success After 18 years, Surya-Ketu yuti is back! Find out how this celestial union on August 17 will bless 4 zodiac signs with breakthroughs in love, career and clarity.

Surya-Ketu Yuti On August 17, Sun-Ketu will get together. These signs of the zodiac will have different outcomes. The Sun will transition from Cancer to Leo on August 17. Since Ketu is already in Leo, they will come together as a combination when the Sun enters Leo.

After almost 18 years, this Sun-Ketu yuti is taking place. In astrology, the Sun and Ketu are not friendly planets, but for some zodiac signs, their relationship can bring good luck together.

Surya-Ketu Yuti to bring prosperity to 4 zodiacs

Let's learn about which signs of the zodiac will benefit and receive good news from this unique combination.

1. Aries horoscope: Mental clarity and financial gains

The Sun and Ketu are going to meet in the fifth house for those born under the sign of Aries. Your ability to think and to be intelligent will improve as a result. This can enhance your academic and professional performance. You may notice improvements in your love life, as this house is also connected with love. Maybe you may receive some positive news regarding your kids. Your financial circumstances will improve, and some of you might discover new sources of income.

2. Leo horoscope: Rise in name, respect and spiritual growth

The Sun-Ketu combination will help the Leo signs to learn more. You might engage in religious or spiritual activities, which will boost your environment. During this period of time, you might also be able to help your family members more. Some of you may take a trip with your close ones, and career issues may be resolved. You'll handle your finances sensibly, which will benefit you later. Your partner's income might rise at this time too.

3. Libra horoscope: Strong business moves and financial stability

When the Sun and Ketu combine, it can benefit Libras in their business activities. August is a good month to launch a new company if that's your plan. You might start saving money and have more money than you had previously. You will have enjoyable times with your older siblings. Your health will benefit from this period as well.

4. Capricorn horoscope: Career boost and new opportunities

The Sun-Ketu conjunction can help Capricorns with a lot of their issues. You might notice unexpected improvements in your life. You may eventually find a job you like if you've been looking for one for a while. In addition to spending quality time with your family, travel offers other benefits. It can also present good opportunities to meet new people.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on astrological predictions and religious beliefs. India TV does not confirm the scientific validity of such claims.)