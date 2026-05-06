Surya Gochar 2026: Sun’s entry into Taurus may bring golden phase of money and success for 4 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

In astrology, the Sun changes zodiac signs once every month, and each transit is believed to shift energy in different ways. Right now, the Sun is moving through Aries, but from May 15, 2026, it will enter Taurus, a sign ruled by Venus.

This particular transit is being seen as especially favourable for a few zodiac signs. Astrologically, it’s linked to stronger finances, career progress, rising income and better social recognition. For some people, things that have felt stuck for a while may finally begin moving again.

Zodiac signs likely to benefit from the Sun’s Taurus transit

1. Taurus

The biggest impact is expected for Taurus signs, since the Sun will be entering your own sign. Financial conditions may improve steadily during this period. There are chances of gains related to land or property, along with comfort linked to home or housing.

Income may rise sharply, according to astrological predictions. Old debts could finally get cleared, and there are also signs of benefits coming through ancestral property.

2. Leo

For Leo signs too, this Sun transit is expected to bring positive results. Financial gains from different sources are possible, and a major success in some area of life may arrive unexpectedly.

Income growth looks likely, and your savings may also improve. Investments made during this phase could bring strong returns. The effort you’ve been putting in lately may finally start paying off.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio signs may see stuck money returning during this period. Business-related gains are also expected to improve significantly. Those in jobs could come across promotion opportunities.

There are strong chances of recovering delayed payments or finances. A major achievement in work or personal life may also come through. An old wish or pending goal could finally get fulfilled.

4. Pisces

Pisces signs are also expected to benefit from this transit. Sudden improvements in wealth and overall financial stability are possible. Astrologically, this phase is being linked to favourable money-related opportunities.

It may also turn out to be a good period for investments. New job opportunities could open up, while gains through ancestral property are also possible. Income may increase noticeably during this time.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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