Sun Transit December 2025: Wealth and luck await these 6 zodiac signs — Is yours on the list? On December 16, 2025 at 4:19 am, the Sun will move out of Scorpio to enter Sagittarius. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, this Sun transit is going to prove extra lucky for six zodiac signs.

On December 16, 2025 at 4:19 am, the Sun will move out of Scorpio to enter Sagittarius. It will stay there till January 14, 2026, after which it will move into Capricorn. The day the Sun enters a new sign is termed Surya Sankranti, and every time it does so, it affects all zodiac signs differently. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, this time around, the Sun transit is going to prove extra lucky for six signs. Let’s find out which those signs are:

Aries

The Sun moves to your ninth house, the house of luck. This transit will increase your fortune and give good results of your hard work. For the whole month, using brass utensils at home and offering prayers to the Sun every day will help enhance these positive effects.

Taurus

For Taurus, the Sun moves to the eighth house, which is connected with longevity and health. This may give a boost to your well-being and add strength to life. To make the most of this period, try serving a black cow or helping your elder brother.

Virgo

The Sun will be in your fourth house, the area connected with your mother, property, and comfort. Expect strong support from your mother and possible gains related to land, home, or vehicles. Feeding someone in need and offering help whenever you can is said to bring even better results.

Scorpio

The Sun moves into your second house of wealth. This will help you strengthen your finances and bring positive changes to your personality. Your flow of money may be steady until 14 January 2026. It is advisable to donate coconut oil or raw coconuts at a temple to maintain the positive energy.

Sagittarius

The Sun enters your first house, which represents you, your identity, and your personal power. This is a very favorable time. You may see more respect, confidence, and a steady inflow of money. Offering water to the Sun every morning after your bath is believed to enhance these benefits.

Aquarius

The Sun moves into your eleventh house, the house of income and wish fulfilment, bringing in new earning opportunities and helping long-held wishes come true. Encourage such positive effects by donating radishes at a temple during the next month.