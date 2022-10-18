Solar Eclipse 2022: AVOID eating during surya grahan; know myths and beliefs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AVOID eating during surya grahan

Solar Eclipse 2022: It has been an age-old belief that you should not eat food during the Surya Grahan. The world is set to witness the second solar eclipse of 2022 on October 25, just a day after Diwali. Surya Grahan will start at 05.27 pm on October 24 and will remain till 04.18 in the evening on October 25. While it won't be visible in many parts of India, the do's and don'ts are still advised to follow by everyone. There are several myths and beliefs pertaining to the eclipse including the consumption of food, and wearing certain types of clothes among others. It is often suggested that people must avoid eating and cooking food during the eclipse.

According to scriptures and traditional folklore, the Grahan period is inauspicious and one should avoid eating food then because it leads to many diseases.

According to the beliefs, it is said that during the Surya Grahan, since there is an absence of sunlight, the bacteria may become active and spoil the food. It is also said that it harms raw food more than cooked food. However, little children, ailing patients, old people and pregnant women can eat 'satvik' food during a solar eclipse.

Food to eat and avoid-

It is advised to not eat any left-over food after the solar eclipse. It is said that it gets contaminated by the rays which can lead to digestive problems.

Avoid hard to digest food, non-vegetarian food, breads, onion, garlic, alcohol or fermented foods as they are hard to get digested by the body or disrupt the digestive process

Drinking water is also prohoboted during the solar eclipse

Do NOT drink alcohol, do not eat fermented food and high protien food

If you are still eating left-overs, it is said to add tulsi leaves as they contain anti-bacterial properties

Scientific Fact

In science, forbidding eating and cooking food during the eclipse is considered a myth. NASA claims that if it is true then the rays would not only damage the cooked food, but also the packaged foods, and crops in the field as well.

