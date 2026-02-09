Shukra Gochar 2026 in Nakshatra: How Venus transit will impact love life this Valentine’s Week During Valentine’s Week, Venus (Shukra) will transit into a new nakshatra, activating themes of love, attraction and emotional closeness. This celestial shift is expected to bring romantic opportunities, deeper connections and positive love life developments for four zodiac signs.

On the morning of February 11, Venus will enter Shatabhisha, Rahu's nakshatra. Since Venus and Rahu are buddies, some zodiac signs may find this Venus nakshatra alteration to be quite lucky. Some zodiac signs will see fortunate outcomes from Venus' nakshatra shift during Valentine's Week, both in their romantic and other spheres of life. Let's see which signs of the zodiac will be lucky during this transit.

Taurus

Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign. Consequently, its entry into the constellation of friendly planet Rahu will prove auspicious for you. You can spend quality time with your partner during Valentine's Week. Some singles may even be seen mingling. Romance will abound in your life. Additionally, your financial situation is likely to improve. Businesspeople are likely to see profits.

Leo

Venus's constellation change could prove auspicious for you. Love and affection may increase in your married life. Additionally, some people may even fall in love. In your family life, you will be successful in winning people's hearts with your words. Your social image may also improve. Those seeking employment are likely to find one.

Libra

Venus will bring romance and excitement to your love life. If you love someone but are hesitant to express it, your confidence may increase after Venus's constellation change, and you may propose. For those already in a relationship, Venus will bring freshness to their lives. The last few days of Valentine's Week could prove memorable for those born under this sign.

Capricorn

Venus is a friend of Saturn, the ruler of your zodiac sign. Therefore, after the constellation change, Venus will also bring you favourable results. You can openly share your heart's feelings with your partner, which will resolve any grievances. Those born under this zodiac sign may also receive a surprise gift from their partner. Some people born under this zodiac sign may benefit from ancestral property. You will also progress in your career.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

