Shani-Shukra Navpancham Rajyog 2026: 3 zodiac signs may see major financial gains after June 25

New Delhi:

Planetary transits are considered a major deal in Vedic astrology, especially when two powerful planets form a strong relationship with each other. And towards the end of June 2026, astrologers believe one such rare combination is about to shake things up in a very positive way for a few zodiac signs.

On June 25, 2026, Saturn and Venus are set to create a rare and powerful "Navpancham Rajyog". In astrology, Saturn is associated with karma, discipline and hard work, while Venus is linked to luxury, comfort, relationships and wealth. When these two friendly planets form a fifth and ninth house trine relationship during transit, astrologers say it can trigger major shifts related to money, success and overall fortune.

3 zodiac signs that may benefit the most from Navpancham Rajyog

1. Taurus: Luxury and financial comfort may increase

For Taurus natives, this planetary combination is expected to work strongly in their favour. Since Venus is the ruling planet of Taurus, its connection with Saturn during this period may bring positive developments in both career and finances.

People working jobs may notice a much smoother atmosphere at the workplace. Seniors and managers are likely to appreciate your efforts and consistency more than usual.

Business owners could also see gains during this phase. There are chances of landing a major order or profitable opportunity. Astrologers also suggest that material comforts, luxury and lifestyle upgrades may increase noticeably.

2. Gemini: Income and bank balance may see major growth

For Gemini natives, the period after June 25 could turn out to be financially rewarding.

According to astrologers, the Saturn-Venus combination may open new sources of income and improve overall financial stability. Those waiting for a promotion, salary hike or career recognition for a long time may finally receive good news.

There are also signs of relief from old debts and financial pressure. People involved in overseas business or international work may especially benefit during this time, with chances of profits increasing significantly.

3. Virgo: Unexpected financial gains may bring relief

Virgo natives may finally start seeing relief from long-running financial struggles during this Rajyog period.

Astrologers believe there are chances of sudden monetary gains from unexpected places. Money that has been stuck for a long time may also finally return.

Long-term investments, especially related to property or the stock market, may deliver strong returns during this phase if handled carefully.

Astrological remedies suggested during this period

Astrologers also recommend a few traditional remedies for those hoping to maximise the positive effects of this Rajyog.

Offering white sweets to Goddess Lakshmi on Fridays is considered beneficial. On Saturdays, lighting a lamp in front of Lord Shani is also believed to help strengthen favourable outcomes connected to Saturn.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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