Mangal Gochar 2026: Mars' Taurus transit may bring career growth and financial gains for these 3 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

In astrology, Mars is usually associated with energy, courage, confidence and action. Venus, meanwhile, is linked with comfort, luxury, money and material pleasures. On June 21, Mars will move into Taurus, which is ruled by Venus. Astrologers believe this planetary shift may bring noticeable changes in confidence, career growth and financial matters for several zodiac signs.

While every transit affects people differently, this one is expected to be especially favourable for a few signs. According to astrological predictions, some people may finally see stuck work moving ahead, while others could experience better opportunities in career, business and social life during this period.

3 zodiac signs that may benefit from Mars entering Taurus

1. Aries may see financial relief and stronger confidence

Mars moving into Taurus is considered beneficial for Aries natives.

During this phase, money that had been stuck for a long time may finally return. Astrologers also suggest that new income opportunities could appear gradually.

People connected with business may see decent profits during this period, while new professional contacts formed now could prove useful later.

Family-related tensions that were creating stress earlier may slowly begin settling down as well. Alongside this, confidence and motivation levels may improve noticeably.

2. Leo natives may experience career growth

For Leo natives, this transit may bring positive developments in professional life.

Working professionals could receive new responsibilities at the workplace, and respect among colleagues or seniors may also increase. People searching for jobs may come across better opportunities during this phase.

Business owners may also find chances to expand their work or explore new directions.

Astrologers further believe social reputation and public image may improve during this period. Some long-pending work may also finally start moving again after delays.

3. Pisces may benefit through work and partnerships

For Pisces natives, Mars entering Taurus may bring productive results in both career and business matters.

Pending tasks that had been moving slowly for a long time may finally pick up speed. Consistent effort during this phase is also expected to bring stronger results.

People working in media, marketing or communication-related fields may especially benefit during this transit.

Business owners may see gains through partnerships or collaborative work opportunities. Decision-making ability may also improve during this period, while financial stability and overall mood are expected to remain positive.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

ALSO READ: Bhadra Rajyog 2026: Mercury's powerful Gemini transit may change fortunes for these 4 zodiac signs