Shani-Mangal Yuti: Saturn-Mars conjunction may lead to career stress and financial issues for 5 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

In astrology, Mars and Saturn are often placed in the category of intense or challenging planets. They are linked with things like anger, delays, accidents and even financial setbacks. So when these two come together, it usually gets attention.

That is exactly what is happening in April. On April 2, Mars will move into Pisces and form a conjunction with Saturn. This Saturn-Mars alignment is not considered easy, and for some zodiac signs, it may bring a bit of pressure in different areas of life.

Saturn-Mars conjunction on April 2 and affected zodiac signs

The Saturn-Mars conjunction will take place in Pisces on April 2. According to astrological belief, this alignment may create challenges for five zodiac signs:

Aries

Leo

Virgo

Aquarius

Pisces

People belonging to these signs may experience mental stress during this period. There could also be some pressure in career-related matters.

It is generally advised to avoid taking major decisions during this time. Financial dealings should be handled carefully. Acting in anger or rushing into things may lead to problems.

Those who are looking for jobs may need to put in extra effort. On the personal front, understanding responsibilities within the family becomes important, otherwise small conflicts may arise. Health is another area that should not be ignored.

Remedies to reduce effects of Saturn-Mars conjunction

Certain remedies are suggested in astrology to manage the impact of this conjunction:

Worship Lord Hanuman, as both Saturn and Mars are believed to be influenced by Hanuman. Recite Hanuman Chalisa, offer chola and observe fast on Tuesdays

Donate red lentils, red clothes and jaggery on Tuesdays to reduce the negative effects of Mars

Donate black sesame seeds, mustard oil and black clothes on Saturdays to reduce the impact of Saturn

Chant mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva, which are also believed to help balance the effects of this planetary combination

These are simple practices that people follow with the belief that they can help ease the intensity of such planetary alignments.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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