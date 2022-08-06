Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope (8th to 14th Aug): Solitary bliss and financial stability will keep you happy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LEAKIMARTS Sagittarius zodiac sign

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope (8th Aug to 14th Aug): This week of August seems to be favourable for all the people of the Sagittarius zodiac sign. It will bring changes in your life due to a shift in planetary movements. For the Sagittarians, expert Astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla predicts that you will cherish all the love and positivity that will come your way. Your partner will show you their care in a way that they have never expressed before. Also, there is good news related to money. Know what this week has in store for you.

Daruwalla says you will feel extremely loved and appreciated this week, which will boost your confidence. This week your partner will make you feel like you’re worth a lot more than you have been given to date. Even though there won’t be anything significantly positive that’ll happen this week you will spend the week relaxing and having fun. Solitary bliss and knowing that you’re financially stable will keep you happy and satisfied throughout the week. Your health is on its way to improving as well this week.

Read astrological predictions of all the 12 zodiac signs here

(Inputs by celebrity astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

Read More Astrology News