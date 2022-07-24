Pisces Weekly Horoscope (July 25 to July 31): Stuck money will return; elders will offer help

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative image

Pisces Weekly Horoscope (July 25 to July 31): Astrological predictions for people if Pieces zodiac sign seem favourable. Astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla predicts that you might get your stuck money back. You would also be required to keep negative thoughts at bay as they'll restrict your growth. Read on to know in detail the astrological predictions for the week.

Ganesha says making wise decisions and trying to do most of the work accurately will give you success. Stuck money will come back in installments. The help of an elder will be very beneficial to you in times of trouble. Sometimes negative thoughts can arise in your mind and you can deviate from your goal. At this point, even the children may be distracted from their studies. Do not take an interest in illegal activities. You may face more competition in the workplace. The relationship between husband and wife will be sweet. Health will be fine.

(Inputs by celebrity astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla)

