Panchak August 2022 begins after Raksha Bandhan: Know Date, Time, the Dos and Don'ts

Panchak August 2022: The month of August began on a note of festivities with Nag Panchami on August 2, followed by Shri Durgashtami fast, Shravan Putrada Ekadashi and then Raksha Bandhan on August 11. As per astrology, there are several planetary movements that result in some peculiar changes in the life of the people. Sometimes these changes are positive and sometimes negative. It is believed that people should be extra careful during some special days which are of astrological importance. Panchak is considered to be the most inauspicious days of a month according to astrology. In Vedic astrology, the time when the moon remains in the zodiac signs Aquarius and Pisces is called Panchak. There are 5 types of Panchak – Rog Panchak, Agni Panchak, Raj Panchak, Chor Panchak and Mrityu Panchak. It is said that any auspicious work should not be done during these five days.

Date and Time of Panchak in August

Soon after Raksha Bandhan on 11t August, Thursday, Panchak will take place from 12 August on the next day. Panchak will start from 02:49 pm on Friday till 09:07 pm on 16 August, Tuesday night. Friday's Panchak is known as Chor Panchak.

Dos and don'ts for Chor Panchak

In astrology, it is advised that before starting any auspicious works people should look for Panchak first and avoid those dates as it can turn their plans upside down. During Chor Panchak you should keep these things in mind:

Do not buy any wooden furniture or bring things made of wood in the house.

People should perform hawan dedicated to Goddess Gayatri before purchasing wood.

The roof of the house is not made during Panchak.

Travelling in the south direction during Panchak is considered inauspicious.

If someone dies during this time, their last rites are performed only after asking the Brahmin. During this period there is a possibility of five deaths in the family. That's why priests perform last rites in different manners to protect other family members.

Panchak 2022 List for upcoming months

September 2022 - September 9, Friday to September 13, Tuesday

October 2022 - October 6, Thursday to October 10, Monday

November 2022 - November 2, Wednesday to November 6, Sunday

December 2022- 26 December, Monday to 31 December, Saturday

