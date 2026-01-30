Mars–Venus conjunction in February 2026: 3 zodiac signs set for sudden money and career growth A Mars–Venus conjunction in Aquarius in late February is set to influence the zodiac. Astrologers say this alignment may bring positive shifts in money, career, and personal life. While all signs feel the change, three could see especially favourable results.

New Delhi:

The first month of 2026 is slowly wrapping up, and February is almost here. The shift isn’t just on the calendar, but also up in the skies. A notable planetary change is lining up for the month ahead, one that astrologers tend to watch closely. Mars and Venus are set to come together in Aquarius, sharing the same space for a while.

Mars is linked to action, energy, and forward movement. Venus, on the other hand, is associated with comfort, money, and relationships. When these two meet, it’s often seen as a supportive and promising phase. The effects won’t be the same for everyone, of course. All 12 zodiac signs will feel it in their own ways. But for three signs in particular, this period may bring clearer paths, lighter moods, and some welcome progress in finances, work life, and personal relationships.

When the Mars–Venus conjunction will take place in 2026

According to the Drik Panchang, Venus will enter Aquarius on Friday, February 6, 2026. Mars will move into the same sign a little later, on Monday, February 23, 2026. Once both planets share Aquarius, the Mars–Venus conjunction will be formed. Astrologers suggest that this alignment could bring noticeably favourable outcomes for three zodiac signs.

Gemini, Scorpio and Capricorn to benefit from the Mars–Venus conjunction

Gemini may see luck improve across work and personal life

For Gemini natives, this conjunction is seen as supportive and uplifting. The period ahead may feel smoother, with things beginning to fall into place. Those running businesses could notice better returns, while people in salaried roles may come across opportunities for growth, including promotions or pay rises. Financial worries may ease slightly. At home too, relationships are likely to feel more balanced, with better communication and harmony between partners.

Scorpio could gain in wealth, property, and confidence

Scorpios may find this phase encouraging when it comes to material matters. Issues linked to money or property may start moving in a favourable direction. Confidence could slowly build, helping decisions feel clearer and more assured. Financial stability may improve. Business activities are likely to bring gains, and those connected to property or the medical field may come across deals that turn out to be rewarding, both emotionally and financially.

Capricorn may experience sudden financial gains and progress

Capricorns are also expected to benefit strongly from this planetary combination. Income levels may rise, and there are indications of unexpected financial gains. Business owners could see fresh momentum and progress. Projects that have been stuck for a long time may finally begin to move ahead. As finances strengthen, daily life may feel more comfortable, with space for small indulgences and improved living conditions.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

ALSO READ: Moon transits into Gemini: Mood, money, and relationships to improve for these 3 zodiac signs